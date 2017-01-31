UAE health industry: Hale, not quite hearty

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE health industry: Hale, not quite hearty

As diabetes, obesity and cardiac ailments place a burden on the health system, industry players are identifying gaps and introducing better facilities

  • The shortage of healthcare professionals is an issue that the UAE is trying to addressImage Credit: Gulf News Archives
  • Ali Hashemi, Managing Partner, Avicenna PartnersImage Credit: Supplied
  • Dr Azad Moopen, Founder, Chairman and MD, Aster DM HealthcareImage Credit: Supplied
  • Clancey Po, CEO, Burjeel Hospital Abu DhabiImage Credit: Supplied
GN Focus
 

Over the past 45 years, the UAE’s healthcare sector has made great strides, placing the nation in a position where it can surmount any health challenge that comes its way.

A focus on primary healthcare has been the catalyst for hundreds of hospitals and clinics, and the result has been higher life expectancy, lower rates of infant and maternal mortality, and drastic improvements among most of the key areas that crystallise the health of a nation’s people.

But even these advancements are not enough to rid the UAE of its health hurdles and pressing problems. Its population remains vulnerable to the two-pronged threat of emerging communicable and non-communicable diseases. While this is a global problem, the country continues to face specific issues, chiefly crucial gaps in its health service workforce and the constantly rising cost of healthcare.

When these factors are added to others such as changes to insurance cover affecting those with chronic and long-term illness, a lack of dedicated facilities for the elderly, and cuts in health benefits to staff as companies grapple with the economic downturn, it is clear that the journey to a truly, wholly healthy UAE that began in 1971 is still some way from its conclusion.

Rather than being pessimistic and downbeat, however, there are many among the UAE’s healthcare sector who see problems as the gateway to opportunities and solutions — so long as there is progressive thinking.

Innovative approach

“The UAE has the potential to leapfrog other health systems in how it deals with problems such as disability, ageing and non-communicable diseases,” says Ali Hashemi, Managing Partner

of Dubai-based health-care investment firm Avicenna Partners.

The nation can harness new trends in policy, technology and services faster and more effectively than others, he adds. “Increasing healthcare connectivity through home-based technology is one way, but so is the use of innovations to enable even those with complex medical conditions to enjoy the fullest possible quality of life.”

For Dr Azad Moopen, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, the UAE’s health sector is a success story — particularly through infrastructure and policy development, the introduction of healthcare free zones, and an emphasis on home-grown medical research.

At the same time, he recognises the need for the industry to be strengthened in a cross-sectoral way that reflects a forward-thinking country, and that collective enterprise can accomplish what individual efforts may not be able to.

He says the UAE Vision 2021 — the aim of which is to equip the nation with a world-class healthcare system — will address prevalent and pivotal health issues such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and obesity through the ten national key performance indicators it has identified.

To this end, new facilities, attracting qualified professionals to deepen the healthcare talent pool, and embedding best practices in hospitals and clinics are essential.

Dr Moopen points to recent market studies that forecast the GCC’s healthcare sector to grow by over 12 per cent by 2020, to about $70 billion (Dh257 billion). “This indicates great potential for growth and also opportunities for public-private partnership as a collaborative effort to achieve the overall healthcare objectives of GCC countries,” he says.

“While the sector is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, availability of talent remains an area that needs to be addressed... by both the public and private sectors.” Aster DM Healthcare has ventured into education by opening a medical college

and hospital in India to train future healthcare professionals with a view to help bridge gaps in the UAE’s workforce.

Government support

Clancey Po, CEO at Burjeel Hospital in the capital, says government support has played a major role in the growth of the sector and a vital step has been the implementation of mandatory health insurance in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with plans to extend it to the other emirates. “Insurance covers essential benefits critical to treating diseases and maintaining health,” says Po. “The aim is also to reduce chronic diseases by encouraging regular medical check-ups.”

Another key step has been enforcing accreditation for doctors in the UAE: by the (HAAD) and (DHA.) “All medical practitioners have to be certified by Health Authority — Abu Dhabi and Dubai Health Authority before they can practise in any emirate. Because of such strict standards being enforced, there is a very high quality of medical outcomes and very few cases of medical malpractice,” Po adds.

According to the World Health Organisation, top causes of death in the UAE are heart disease, road injuries, stroke and diabetes. Apart from road accidents, these are caused by a whammy of lifestyle influences: the rise in purchasing power, change in lifestyle, lack of physical activity and poor eating habits. Consequently, the country has seen a substantial increase in chronic conditions such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer. Po says about 70 per cent of men and 67 per cent of women in the country are considered overweight.

“Diabetes in particular remains a threat that could slow down plans to have a healthier country in a short span of time,” says Po. “The UAE has come a long way in providing special care and countering this issue and the government is still putting in a lot of effort and investment in growing a healthier nation by providing the best health-care facilities in various communities.”

The UAE fares well by many parameters. “Progress has been seen in many areas. The construction of health facilities in the UAE is keeping pace with the region. Healthcare groups are now expanding to outlying areas to serve various communities with personalised solutions,” says Po.

So as we enter a new year, there are several reasons why the nation’s health will continue to remain a top priority for the government.

More from Health

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsGN FocusSpecial ReportsHealth

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

One killed, two hurt in head-on collision

One killed, two hurt in head-on collision

Trump's White House puts Iran 'on notice'

Trump's White House puts Iran 'on notice'

'US ban on Muslims within sovereign rights'

'US ban on Muslims within sovereign rights'

New scam: Beware of this forex convention

New scam: Beware of this forex convention

Etisalat offers benefits to subscribers

Saudi women passport proposal approved

Saudi women passport proposal approved

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa