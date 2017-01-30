Gulf Education: The careers of the future

Engineers and scientists from the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre work on the Mars mission

SPACE

The final frontier is at the heart of the UAE’s National Innovation Strategy. Planning a Mars space probe in 2020, space is key to building a high-tech future for the UAE. Globally, the space industry is worth $322 billion (Dh1.18 trillion), according to the Space Foundation. The UAE has invested Dh20 billion in the sector so far. Eight universities signed an agreement with the UAE Space Agency to develop education and research projects.

WHAT TO STUDY

Abroad: Master’s degree in Space Engineering, GALCIT, US

For those looking for a career in aerospace and related fields, there’s no better place to be than at the Graduate Aerospace Laboratories of the California Institute of Technology (GALCIT). The one-year programme provides advanced training in the areas of aeronautics or aerospace so a student graduating with an MS will be skilled in fluid and solid mechanics and mathematics, as applied to advanced study in space engineering.

Galcit.caltech.edu

At home: Bachelor of Science in Physics, American University of Sharjah

The American University of Sharjah (AUS) is introducing a BSc in Physics that will allow students to choose courses in their areas of interest. Astronomy and space is one such, where students will learn about celestial objects in the solar system, galaxies and cosmology. It will give students the knowledge needed to have a career in the field and contribute to research, allowing the UAE to contribute to space discoveries.

Aus.edu

PHILANTHROPY

The UAE’s Year of Giving may end in December 2017, but several initiatives being launched this year will have a long-term impact on future generations. The UAE Food Bank, for instance, envisages the creation of a sustainable institutional framework inspired by the nation’s philanthropic heritage.

The UAE makes more $1 million donations than any GCC state — 38 per cent of a total $894 million donated in 2014 — according to last year’s Coutts Million Dollar Donors report.

As corporations increasingly embrace their role in creating welfare, the demand for those who understand the nuances of the sector is set to rise.

WHAT TO STUDY

Abroad: Postgraduate diploma/ MSc in Charity Marketing and Fundraising, Cass Business School, UK

This unique programme at Cass Business School, City, University of London, is designed for students planning to pursue careers at senior management levels in the voluntary and community sector. Apart from providing access to a strong network within the sector, the programme introduces the strategic management aspects of charity marketing. The full programme is taught on a part-time basis over a period of two years. Alternatively, students can opt to graduate after the first year with a postgraduate diploma.

Cass.city.ac.uk

Closer home: Master’s degree in social work, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, India

One of India’s finest universities offering degrees in social work, Tata Institute of Social Sciences offers nine Master’s degree programmes in social work at its Mumbai campus with specialisations ranging from community organisation and development practice, and criminology and justice, to women-centred practice and social work with children and families.

Tiss.edu/

ROBOTICS

From the world’s first robotics pharmacy to a humanoid capable of emotion, the UAE is positioning itself at the forefront of the advanced technology sector. Robotics is expected to change the world as widely as the internet did, with sectoral demand set to grow 30 per cent over the next 15 years, according to Dubai-based DigiRobotics, the region’s largest provider of automatic equipment.

WHAT TO STUDY

Abroad: Master in Robotics, Systems and Control, ETH Zurich, Switzerland

A centre of innovation and research , ETH Zurich is one of the world’s top institutes for engineering and technology. Conducted in English, its master’s in robotics, systems and control is offered jointly by various engineering departments, including mechanical and process engineering, IT and electrical engineering, computer science and health science and technology. The completion of 90 credit points requires three semesters.

Master-robotics.ethz.ch

At home: MSc in Mechanical Engineering, Khalifa University

This MSc degree with a specialisation in robotics allows students to understand various aspects of robotic technology including autonomous robotic systems and modelling of robotic systems, along with an in-depth knowledge from the core areas of mechanical engineering. The graduate programme at Khalifa University admits students for both Fall and Spring semesters.

Kustar.ac.ae

INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT & REAL ESTATE

Real estate and business services account for 9 per cent of the UAE’s economy, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Although economic growth has slowed due to lower oil prices, governments across the Emirates are expected to spend on infrastructure projects, JLL forecasts, with long-term performance expected to be positive. The UAE’s position as a centre for regional growth will see its population increase from 9.2 million to 10.4 million by 2020, which is expected to continue to spur the creation of jobs.

WHAT TO STUDY

Abroad: Bachelor of Science (Real estate), National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore

The degree programme at one of Asia’s most reputed institutes is ideal for students looking to play leadership roles in real estate and urban development. On completing the four-year programme, students can explore opportunities as real estate development consultants, finance analysts, real estate valuers, urban economists and planners, and facility managers.

Nus.edu.sg

Home: Master of Science in Professional Studies: City Science, Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai

If you are interested in helping shape the future of cities in a sustainable manner, look no further than RIT Dubai’s course, offering students a thorough awareness of the interdisciplinary history of modern cities, urban economics, city development and planning theory, urban ecology, demography, and applied problem-solving and research methods. The programme is accredited by the Ministry of Education – Higher Education Affairs (MOE-HEA) and is licensed by the KHDA and the university offers flexible timings for working professionals.

Rit.edu

PUBLIC POLICY/ INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

In 2015, the permanent headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency opened in the UAE. The move is in line with the nation’s core principles of tolerance and open-mindedness towards people and cultures. The UAE government believes openness and dialogue between different nations goes a long way to promoting global peace and understanding.

So important is the field in the UAE that it ranked as the second most in-demand skill for new recruits in a LinkedIn survey last year.

WHAT TO STUDY

Abroad: Master of Public Policy (MPP), Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, US

Courses for this are designed to prepare students for involvement in the critical decision-making required in the development of public policy in the governmental, non-profit and for-profit sectors. In addition to academic training, MPP students also develop real-world skills through class projects, internships and other activities in and around the city of Baltimore.

Jhsph.edu

Closer home: Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service (BSFS) degree, Georgetown University, Qatar

As part of its four-year Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service (BSFS) degree, Georgetown University in Qatar offers students the opportunity to complement their studies with a Certificate of Arab and Regional Studies (CARS). This provides students an understanding of the Arab and Islamic world and its relationship with the West.

Qatar.sfs.georgetown.edu