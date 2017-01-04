DSF 2017: Shopping and entertainment in spades

Some amazing rides are up for grabs at the Infiniti Mega Raffle this DSF

Some amazing rides are up for grabs at the Infiniti Mega Raffle this DSF Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Rare handmade carpets could be yours for a bargain at the Carpets and Arts Oasis

Rare handmade carpets could be yours for a bargain at the Carpets and Arts Oasis Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Unlimited entertainment options are on offer this DSF with jazz musicians, circus acts and more

Unlimited entertainment options are on offer this DSF with jazz musicians, circus acts and more Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Roaming performances

Numerous roaming artistes and musicians will spread the festive cheer this DSF in malls across the city.

Some of the key highlights include Gypsy Bigs — a troupe of professional jazz musicians, Car Stilt Walkers, Brimborians,Crybtonia — a musical group with glowing LED costumes, Sparks Fire Dance circus acts,and Nutkins, the walkabout squirrels.

Till January 28

Beauty District

Learn how to embrace the season’s special look from the region’s top beauty influencers at the Beauty District.

January 6-14, The Fashion Catwalk, The Dubai Mall

Carpet and Art Oasis

This annual DSF staple is an exhibition of some of the rarest and unique handmade carpets and rugs.

Till January 15, Sheikh Saeed Halls 1 & 2, Dubai World Trade Centre

Market Outside the Box

Taking place next to the Burj Khalifa, Market Outside the Box showcases works of more than 100 emerging local and regional designers in jewellery and accessories, home décor and fashion. The 10-day event will also feature live shows, as well as food trucks.

January 19-28, Burj Park

Fashiontainment

A unique fusion of fashion and entertainment, this event brings together top designer brands from around the world.

January 12-14, Mall of the Emirates

Light up the sky

Who doesn't love fireworks? Dazzling displays will add to the celebratory mood during the 34-day shopping festival. Catch the shows at 8pm at various locations across the city.

January 5-7; January 12-14; January 19-21; January 26-28

Fashion Express

Combining the popular flashmob with a pop-up concept, the Fashion Express gives visitors plenty of chances to be part of in-store promotions and the launch of new products.

January 12-14 at Ibn Battuta Mall; January 19-21 at Dubai Festival City Mall; January 26-28 at City Centre Deira