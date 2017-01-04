Mobile
DSF 2017: Shopping and entertainment in spades

The 22nd edition of DSF offers mega discounts, fashion lessons and unmissable cultural events. Take your pick

  • Unlimited entertainment options are on offer this DSF with jazz musicians, circus acts and more Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
  • Rare handmade carpets could be yours for a bargain at the Carpets and Arts OasisImage Credit: Gulf News Archives
  • Some amazing rides are up for grabs at the Infiniti Mega Raffle this DSF Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
GN Focus
 

Roaming performances

Numerous roaming artistes and musicians will spread the festive cheer this DSF in malls across the city.
Some of the key highlights include Gypsy Bigs — a troupe of professional jazz musicians, Car Stilt Walkers, Brimborians,Crybtonia — a musical group with glowing LED costumes, Sparks Fire Dance circus acts,and Nutkins, the walkabout squirrels.

Till January 28

Beauty District

Learn how to embrace the season’s special look from the region’s top beauty influencers at the Beauty District.
January 6-14, The Fashion Catwalk, The Dubai Mall

Market Outside the Box 

Taking place next to the Burj Khalifa, Market Outside the Box showcases works of more than 100 emerging local and regional designers specialising in jewellery, home décor and fashion.
What’s more? Visitors can also experience live shows,music concerts,food trucks and dishes from local eateries.  

January 19-28, Burj Park

Carpet and Art Oasis

This annual DSF staple is an exhibition of some of the rarest and unique handmade carpets and rugs.
Till January 15, Sheikh Saeed Halls 1 & 2, Dubai World Trade Centre

Fashiontainment 

A unique fusion of fashion and entertainment, this event brings together top designer brands from around the world. 
January 12-14, Mall of the Emirates

Light up the sky

Who doesn't love fireworks? Dazzling displays will add to the celebratory mood during the 34-day shopping festival. Catch the shows at 8pm at various locations across the city.  
January 5-7; January 12-14; January 19-21; January 26-28

Fashion Express

Combining the popular flashmob with a pop-up concept, the Fashion Express gives visitors plenty of chances to be part of in-store promotions and the launch of new products.
January 12-14 at Ibn Battuta Mall; January 19-21 at Dubai Festival City Mall; January 26-28 at City Centre Deira 

