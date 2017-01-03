Mobile
34kg of gold, luxury cars: raffles galore at DSF 2017

For many, the appeal of the Dubai Shopping Festival is in the annual raffles across malls in the city

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Some amazing rides are up for grabs at the Infiniti Mega Raffle this DSF
GN Focus
 

The annual Dubai Shopping Festival is a time for saving and winning. While there are plenty of events at malls and other venues across Dubai, for many the appeal is in the number of raffles and giveaways rolled out across the month. Here are the top options.

Infiniti Mega Raffle

This annual affair runs until February 4, one lucky shopper gets to drive away in an Infiniti QX70 plus pocket Dh150,000 in cash every day. 

Nissan Grand Raffle

One of DSF’s great daily draws, the raffle awards one of eight Nissan cars — Micra; Sunny; Sentra; Tiida Hatchback; X-Trail; Juke; Pathfinder; and a Patrol, to a lucky winner. It runs until January 28. 

34kg of gold

The Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group is giving away a whopping 1 kilo of gold every day until January 28. The event is open to shoppers spending a minimum of Dh500 at participating gold and jewellery outlets in Dubai. 

Dh1 million in prizes

The Dubai Shopping Malls Group is running an exciting  promotion that offers customers an opportunity to shop and win a total of Dh1 million in weekly prizes. The promotion is titled Happy Shopping, Happy Winnings and runs until January 28 at 17 malls across Dubai. Shoppers spending Dh200 or more during this festive season can enter the draw.

Dubai
