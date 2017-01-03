34kg of gold, luxury cars: raffles galore at DSF 2017
The annual Dubai Shopping Festival is a time for saving and winning. While there are plenty of events at malls and other venues across Dubai, for many the appeal is in the number of raffles and giveaways rolled out across the month. Here are the top options.
This annual affair runs until February 4, one lucky shopper gets to drive away in an Infiniti QX70 plus pocket Dh150,000 in cash every day.
Nissan Grand Raffle
One of DSF’s great daily draws, the raffle awards one of eight Nissan cars — Micra; Sunny; Sentra; Tiida Hatchback; X-Trail; Juke; Pathfinder; and a Patrol, to a lucky winner. It runs until January 28.
34kg of gold
The Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group is giving away a whopping 1 kilo of gold every day until January 28. The event is open to shoppers spending a minimum of Dh500 at participating gold and jewellery outlets in Dubai.
Dh1 million in prizes
The Dubai Shopping Malls Group is running an exciting promotion that offers customers an opportunity to shop and win a total of Dh1 million in weekly prizes. The promotion is titled Happy Shopping, Happy Winnings and runs until January 28 at 17 malls across Dubai. Shoppers spending Dh200 or more during this festive season can enter the draw.