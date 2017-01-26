India: Man behind the Make in India logo

Sunil Vysyaprath

Sunil Vysyaprath, 50, co-founder of Motherland, a creative ad shop, was the Executive Creative Director of Wieden+Kennedy (W+K India) when he designed the Make in India campaign last year. But much before that, he designed the beautiful Incredible India! series of campaigns and turned IndiGo Airlines’ snack boxes into witty collectibles.

The son of a bus conductor, the ad man travelled from his village in Kannur, Kerala to Bengaluru with the hope of landing a job as a motor mechanic. But by sheer providence, he says, he landed up working as a finishing artist in a small ad company called Contract Advertising. V. Sunil, as he is known, worked his way up, with stints at McCann Erickson, Lintas and O&M, before setting up A, his own creative agency, in 2004.

The agency eventually merged with W+K, and he was retained to head their creative team.

In 2015, he launched his own ad and media solutions agency, Motherland, with colleague Mohit Jayal. Along the way, he won a few awards at Cannes, before going on to design the iconic logo that now finds itself on all the branding that’s got to do with Make in India.

That was a steep climb — from jobs as a finishing artist to your own agency. What has the journey been like?

Let’s say, I had some fantastic bosses who offered me the right motivation, and the jobs that I needed to be where I am today. As a child, I was not interested in academics, so I did the next best thing: I headed off to Bengaluru to work as an apprentice in a factory my uncle worked in. It was my uncle’s neighbour who noticed my artistic talent and encouraged me to pursue commercial art. My first job was with a design studio. The compound in which the studio was located, also had the office of Contract Advertising, whose manager offered me a job after a test. Along the way, I enjoyed some jobs, like the one at Contract, but didn’t think much of a few others.

Then you moved to O&M Delhi?

Yes. At O&M Delhi, my main job was to turn the Delhi office around. O&M Mumbai was far ahead in terms of the kind of work it was involved in. I was given a free hand to hire creative people to execute great ideas. The Incredible India! campaigns, designed in 2002, helped us break through a very tough market.

Then you quit to launch your own agency.

In Europe, I found that a lot of single office agencies did great work. Some such as Mother in London have done pretty awesome work. I thought I had it in me to go independent. We landed some interesting contracts: IndiGo, Royal Enfield, and Nokia. It was a bold move, I felt, and one that could have failed.

What made you merge A with Wieden+Kennedy’?

Like us, W+K was also independent, but on a far larger scale. It was one of the biggest and best-known independent agencies in the world. We shared the same vibe, the connect, and the wavelength, so we merged with them and became W+K India.

How did you conceptualise the design for the Make in India logo?

We held several meetings with the Indian government to evolve a campaign for attracting foreign investments in India. For a while we came up with cliched ideas, like Invest in India. But somewhere, all those conversations evolved and took the shape of the final Make in India campaign and conclave. We toyed with the idea of using a tiger for the logo, but ultimately settled for the lion. It is on our passport and currency. The government backed us and we could think out of the box. We brought in elements of art and design to the idea of manufacturing. Without design and aesthetics, manufacturing remains just manufacturing.