Driverless, cheaper taxis likely soon in Dubai

Dubai: Uber, the e-hail taxi provider and he Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have signed an agreement to explore more economical taxi solutions as well as car-pooling and driverless taxis.

The agreement, which was signed at the RTA headquarters on Wednesday, will also allow Uber to offer more than 14,000 RTA taxis and limousines through its ebooking app.

According to Anthony Khouri, the regional manager for Uber Middle East, the study would last for six months, exploring various solutions that will be good for the city as well as for the riders.

"For the first three months, we will study the viability of more economical taxi solutions and in the next three months we will be piloting a few vehicles. If the study proves successful we are going to roll out the vehicles in six months," said Khouri, speaking to Gulf News after signing the agreement.

Adel Shakeri, Director of Transportation Systems at RTA's Public Transport Agency, said that the success of study could mean Dubai will see Uber's carpooling solutions as well as driverless taxis.