Human brain’s face recognition develops into adulthood: studies

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Human brain’s face recognition develops into adulthood: studies

Growth in tissue mirrored changes in a person’s ability to distinguish faces, which would explain why adults are better than children in telling faces apart

Gulf News
 

Washington: The part of the human brain that is involved in face recognition keeps developing into adulthood, a pair of new studies found, surprising scientists who thought brain tissue growth stopped in early childhood.

Researchers led by Kalanit Grill-Spector, a psychology professor at Stanford University, examined the brains of children and adults using a new type of imaging technique, focusing on an area of the cerebral cortex that plays a key role in face recognition.

In a study published in Cerebral Cortex, the researchers showed that regions of the brain that recognise faces have a unique cellular make-up.

In a separate study published in Science, they explained how they found microscopic structures within that region that change as children grow into adulthood.

The growth in tissue mirrored changes in a person’s ability to distinguish faces, which would explain why adults are better than children in telling faces apart.

The studies overturn a central notion in neuroscience — that people are born with excess neural connections that then pare back in early childhood when they stabilise.

“We actually saw that tissue is proliferating,” said Jesse Gomez, a graduate student in the Grill-Spector lab who was the lead author of the Science paper. “Many people assume a pessimistic view of brain tissue: that tissue is lost slowly as you get older. We saw the opposite — that whatever is left after pruning in infancy can be used to grow.”

The study involved 47 people — 22 children between the ages of five and 12 and 25 adults between the ages of 22 and 28.

The researchers determined that the adults had proportionally 12.6 per cent more cerebral matter in the fusiform gyrus, the part of the brain that contains face-processing regions, than the children.

The fusiform gyrus is an anatomical structure unique to humans and great apes.

The scientists also looked at other areas of the brain involved in place recognition, but their size did not change with age.

Their observations have been corroborated by a team from the Julich Research Centre in Germany, which worked with brain tissues taken from cadavers from the same part of the cerebral cortex.

More from Science

filed under

GulfNewsCultureScience

Also In Science

Billions wasted in medicine, health care

Culture Gallery

Young Japanese celebrate Coming of Age

Culture Videos

PlayThe UAE celebrates its 45 National Day
Loading...

Editor's Choice

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car