Hedgehogs on the edge

Hit by a car. Savaged by a dog. Slashed by a strimmer. Burnt in a bonfire. Tangled in garden netting. Poisoned by slug pellets. Caught in a postman’s discarded rubber bands. Head stuck in a tin can. Tricked out of hibernation by increasingly unpredictable winter weather. Modern life, governed by humans, designs a multitude of ingenious ways for a hedgehog to die.

It is no wonder that this treasured animal, a suburban garden fixture, which consistently tops favourite-species polls and is the source of many people’s first close encounter with a wild creature, is vanishing from Britain.

This disappearance is rapid, and recent. A survey of more than 2,600 people by BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine in February found that 51 per cent of gardeners didn’t see a hedgehog at all last year, up from 48 per cent in 2015. Barely one in 10 saw a hedgehog regularly. Scientific studies are unequivocal. Britain’s hedgehog population was calculated to be 1.55 million in 1995. Since the turn of the century it has declined by a third in urban areas and up to 75 per cent in the countryside.

A survey based on roadkill calculates that hedgehogs are declining by 3 per cent each year. This exceeds the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list criteria, which identifies species at greatest conservation risk. Why are we obliterating hedgehogs? Will they become extinct? Or can we save them?

Ecologist and nature writer Hugh Warwick has a spiky beard, a hedgehog tattoo and a familiar tale of a broken relationship with these beasts. He had hedgehogs in his garden in east Oxford until suddenly, four years ago, they disappeared. “What happened four years ago to make the hedgehogs vanish? It’s actually what happened 40 years ago,” he says. “We ended up with an area that was too small for them to survive.”

For all the small accidents that can befall a hedgehog, its decline is driven by one big trend, according to Warwick: habitat fragmentation. Female hedgehogs roam an average of 1km every night in search of insects and earthworms; males an average of 2km. To maintain a minimum viable population of 32 individuals in ideal hedgehog habitat (something rather like suburban gardens) there must be 90 hectares of contiguous land — that’s nearly 1 squarekm of good quality, connected land.

“That’s bloody terrifying,” says Warwick. He lives on a 20-hectare housing estate adjoining a seven-hectare park, surrounded by three busy roads and a canalised ditch. Of course, a few hedgehog populations will defy scientific modelling, but once Warwick’s roads became busier and the hedgehogs became trapped within 27 hectares, they were doomed.

Ironically, it was a dividing up of the British landscape that was probably the making of the hedgehog, as Warwick reveals in his forthcoming book, Linescapes. This robust, adaptable mammal has been around in a recognisably hedgehoggian form for 15 million years.

Chemical poisoning

Hedgehogs are “edge” specialists. A Dutch study found they spend 55 per cent of their time within five metres of a hedge. In Britain, the hedgehog was bequeathed bountiful hedges by the 18th and 19th century enclosure movement, which allowed common land to move into private ownership. “The hedgehog hides beneath the rotten hedge / And makes a great round nest of grass and sedge,” wrote John Clare, the Northamptonshire farm labourer and poet who railed against the enclosures’ dispossession of the rural poor.

“John Clare was going mad but the hedgehogs were dancing around, going yippie-di-do,” says Warwick. “I imagine that peak hedgehog would have been around the Second World War, before the industrialisation of agriculture, and it’s been in decline since then.”

Scientists are only beginning to discover how sub-lethal doses of chemicals and pesticides — from glyphosate to neonicotinoids — affect animal life. “I hear from hedgehog carers how slug pellets are wiping out hedgehogs. We don’t actually have the evidence that slug pellets are having a direct impact,” says Warwick.

He would welcome a slug pellet ban, but warns: “It’s a potential distraction. It’s relatively easy to say, ‘Let’s get rid of slug pellets to help hedgehogs.’ It’s much harder to say, ‘Let’s make a more connected landscape to help hedgehogs and other species move through it.’”

Mrs Tiggy-Winkle was never troubled by motorways, and roads are an obvious cause of habitat fragmentation in both countryside and town. The biologist Patrick Doncaster radio-tracked eight urban hedgehogs to see how roads affected their foraging and found hedgehogs avoid asphalt, not because of good road sense but because it’s a hard surface that doesn’t contain food. What’s particularly fatal is the significant increase in the number of vehicle journeys being undertaken at night.

Rural decline

Still, the hedgehog is declining more slowly in car-filled towns and suburbs than in the countryside. So what’s causing such a precipitous rural decline? Most farmers reply: it’s all those damn badgers. Badger-lovers may find it uncomfortable that the scientific evidence in part supports this assertion.

A 2014 survey found active badger setts in England had doubled since the late 1980s, and the number of badger social groups in England is growing by 2.6 per cent each year (badger populations are stable in Wales and rising more slowly in Scotland). Legal protection, milder winters and farming patterns — notably increases in maize, which badgers adore — are helping the badger thrive. Is there a correlation between more badgers and fewer hedgehogs?

Doncaster introduced 30 radio-tagged hedgehogs to a badger-filled wood in Oxfordshire and found seven of them were eaten by badgers. Badgers and hedgehogs enjoy what scientists call “an asymmetric intra-guild predatory relationship”: they eat the same food — mostly earthworms, grubs and beetles – but if that food becomes scarce, or if the badger population reaches a certain density, then the bigger beast preys on the smaller.

A study of hedgehog-friendly grassland habitat within a scientific badger cull zone found that counts of hedgehogs more than doubled over five years from 1998. The authors concluded: “Previous studies indicate that badger predation is one of the main causes of hedgehog mortality, and that badger density correlates negatively with hedgehog abundance.”

That may be so, argues Warwick, but humans, not badgers, are the principal architects of hedgehogs’ decline. Badgers and hedgehogs have coexisted in Britain since the glaciers retreated. “People are looking to find blame,” says Warwick, “and you can’t blame badgers for doing what they do when confronted with the environment we’ve created for them, which is difficult for hedgehogs and good for badgers.”

It all comes back to hedges. “It’s my belief that if you have smaller fields and thicker hedges you will have less opportunity for a predatory interaction between badgers and hedgehogs,” says Warwick.

Between 1984 and 1990, 121,000km of British hedges were destroyed, 22 per cent of the total. We may have halted that destruction but many remaining hedges are in a poor state of repair. A bedraggled hedge won’t provide much food or shelter for a hedgehog.

It is easy to despair, but thousands of ordinary people are helping to save hedgehogs. Caroline Gould runs Vale Wildlife hospital. Usually, she treats 800 hedgehogs in a year. Last year, she had more than 1,000 admissions. This increase is partly positive: people are much more aware, reports Gould, and if they see a hedgehog in daylight they realise it’s not well and bring it in. She believes that winters swinging between mild and cold wreak havoc with hedgehogs’ traditional November-April hibernation: if they emerge in midwinter, they burn precious fat reserves in the pursuit of food that isn’t there.

Problem with parasites

“The milder winters also cause a problem with parasites, because parasites thrive better in the warmer, damper autumns that we have now – particularly things like fluke [a parasitic flatworm],” she says. There’s good news though: while 50-60 per cent of other sick or injured wild animals are returned to the wild, more than 90 per cent of her hedgehogs are rehabilitated. “We have an excellent success rate with hedgehogs,” says Gould. So hedgehogs make good patients? “I don’t know about good patients. They are expensive patients.”

So far, 43,000 people have signed up to be hedgehog champions for Hedgehog Street, a project run by the British Hedgehog Preservation Society with the People’s Trust for Endangered Species.

People can do many simple things to make their gardens more hedgehog-friendly, says Fay Vass, chief executive of BHPS: check before strimming long grass or starting a bonfire and leave wild patches of dead leaves, long grass or log piles where hedgehogs can make their nests. Best of all, Hedgehog Street encourages everyone to make a CD-case-sized hole in their garden fence that will help reconnect fragmented urban habitat.

