Atif Aslam returns to Dubai

Let your New Year revelry begin early in the company of Pakistani heartthrob and singer known for his stirring ballads

Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
A Concert of Atif Aslam and Sonu Nigam.
Tabloid
 

New Year celebrations will begin early this year for Bollywood music fans.

On December 30, Pakistani singer and actor Atif Aslam will perform his hit singles and his soulful Bollywood ballads at the Dubai Tennis Stadium.

The singer, who has sung the title track for the film Bas Ek Pal, Jeena Jeena from the revenge thriller Badlapur and Be Intehaan from the thriller Race 2, is no stranger to the UAE and is known for his electrifying stage presence.

Tickets cost Dh100 to Dh2,000. Go to wwww.dubai.platinumlist.net

