Stephen King and son Owen to team up for book convention

They will be promoting ‘Sleeping Beauties’, a novel they worked on together

Image Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2013 file photo, author Stephen King poses for the cameras, during a promotional tour in Paris. This year’s BookExpo will feature a popular father-and-son combination: Stephen and Owen King. Convention organizers ReedPop told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 that the two authors will be featured at a breakfast gathering June 1 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
Tabloid
 

This year’s BookExpo will feature a popular father-and-son combination: Stephen and Owen King.

Convention organisers ReedPopsaid on Tuesday that the authors will be featured at a June 1 breakfast at the Jacob Javits Center in New York.

They will be promoting Sleeping Beauties, a novel they worked on together. Other scheduled speakers at the event, hosted by comedian-actress Whitney Cummings, are astronaut Scott Kelly, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and prize-winning authors Jesmyn Ward and Claire Messud. BookExpo, the publishing industry’s annual national convention, takes place May 31-June 2.

According to ReedPop, King has never been a featured convention speaker before, although he has attended in the past. He is part of the literary music band the Rock Bottom Remainders, which played at the 1992 gathering. 

filed under

GulfNewsCultureBooks

