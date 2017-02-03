Mobile
George Orwell’s ‘1984’ goes to Broadway this year

An Olivier Award nominated stage adaptation of the dystopic novel will be presented in June at the Hudson Theatre

Image Credit: AP
** FILE ** Writer George Orwell poses in this undated photo at an unknown location. George Orwell's left-wing views and bohemian clothes led British police to label him a communist _ but the MI5 spy agency stepped in to correct that view, the writer's newly released security file reveals. The secret file the intelligence agency kept on the author from 1929 until his death in 1950 was declassified by the National Archives. (AP Photo)
Tabloid
 

A new British stage adaptation of George Orwell’s chilling dystopic novel 1984 is coming to an America where issues of “newspeak” and surveillance are quite relevant.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Scott Rudin said Thursday that the play will open in June at the Hudson Theatre. Nominated for an Olivier Award, it was created by Robert Icke and Duncan MacMillan. No casting was revealed.

First published in 1949, Orwell’s classic tale of a society run by Big Brother in which facts are distorted and suppressed in a cloud of “newspeak” has topped the Amazon.com bestseller lists.

The renewed interest comes on the heels of the Trump administration’s unfounded allegation that millions of illegal votes were cast against him last fall and an advisor coining the phrase “alternative facts.” 

Books

