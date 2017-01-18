Ali Cha'aban shines in 'Technicolour'

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ali Cha'aban shines in 'Technicolour'

Lebanese artist and 'pop culture analyst' exhibits art that tackles Arabian identity and state of dystopia

  • The Broken DreamImage Credit: Supplied
  • Ali Cha'abanImage Credit: Supplied
 

Dubai: Lebanese artist Ali Cha’aban has launched his first solo art exhibit called "Technicolour" in Dubai.

The exhibit runs until February 15 at La Cantine du Faubourg. 

Cha’aban was born and raised in Kuwait, and is an observer of culture and traditions which are often reflected in his work. 



Strangers Everywhere


He is widely viewed as a pop culture analyst. His work revolves around the notion of nostalgia, which is depicted so intricately in his art, tackling socio-political issues such as the Arabian identity and the state of dystopia.

“The key benefit of our Arabic nationality is that we are strangers everywhere. Even strangers in our own home. Hiraeth, a homesickness for a home to which you cannot return or a home which maybe never was; the constant nostalgia, the yearning, the grief for the lost places of your past, a past that might be a figment of your own imagination,” Cha’aban said.

Technicolour is the name applied to a series of color motion picture processes, the first version dating from 1916, and followed by improved versions over several decades. 



The Confused Arab


Technicolour is what applied color to early films and cartoons; it’s the rough aesthetics, the highly-saturated color indexing that brought life to the television.

“Somehow these aesthetics resonates with us from the early 90s where we developed a high sense of nostalgia towards it. Growing up watching Arabic-dubbed cartoons such as Grendizer, or watching the news and seeing the Balfour Declaration take its form in Palestine, or the ‘Arabic Dream’ song which many of us grew up loathing; these imageries always seem to remain in these colors in my mind,” the artist said.

At La Cantine du Faubourg, Cha’aban’s works which will be available for sale to art lovers.

More from Arts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsCultureArts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Arts

25 artists to compete for Dubai Canvas 3D Award

Culture Gallery

Pets get blessed on St. Anthony’s day in Spain

Culture Videos

PlayNGO offers lifeline for wounded refugee children
Loading...

Editor's Choice

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access