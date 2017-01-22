Dubai SME signs MoU with Majid Al Futtaim Retail
Dubai: Dubai SME said on Sunday it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Majid Al Futtaim Retail to feature products from participating SMEs in Carrefour hypermarkets and supermarkets. The government agency responsible for developing the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector inked the agreement to encourage competition among members of Dubai SME, it said in a statement.
The MoU was signed at the Dubai SME headquarters by Abdul Baset Al Janahi, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai SME and Miguel Povedano, Executive Regional Director of Carrefour UAE.