RAK commits to UN initiative for sustainable tourism
Ras Al Khaimah: The agency responsible for developing Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism infrastructure and promotions has signed up to the United Nations’ sustainable tourism initiative, it said in a statement on Sunday.
Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has committed the emirate to the campaign as part of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, organised by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).
Following RAK’s signatory of support, Haitham Matter, RAKTDA CEO, stated that his agency will look for ways to highlight the role that tourism plays in socioeconomic development, throughout its initiatives in 2017.