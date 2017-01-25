Over 4.4m guest arrivals at Abu Dhabi’s hotels

Tourists visit the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi. Figures from TCA showed that domestic tourism accounted for one third of all hotels guests last year.

Dubai: More than 4.4 million guest arrivals were recorded in hotels across the emirate of Abu Dhabi during 2016, marking an eight per cent increase over the 4.1 million guest arrivals in 2015, according to Abu Dhabi’s Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA).

The figure, while higher than that recorded in 2015, shows a slowdown in the growth rate. In 2015, guest arrivals rose by 18 per cent year-on-year, even exceeding the tourism board’s targets for the year.

TCA had not disclosed targets for guest arrivals for 2016.

The slowdown in growth comes amid lower global economic growth and lower consumer spending. The strength in the US dollar (to which the UAE dirham is pegged) also makes Abu Dhabi and the broader UAE more expensive to visitors from key markets such as Europe, the UK, and Russia.

Figures from TCA showed that domestic tourism accounted for one third of all hotels guests last year, with Saudi Arabia retaining its position as Abu Dhabi’s most important regional market.

As for overseas tourism, India remained the largest overseas market for Abu Dhabi, with 323,388 guest arrivals from the country. Indian guest arrivals jumped 15 per cent compared to 2015, TCA said.

Meanwhile, guest arrivals from China jumped 31 per cent, supported by visa-on-arrival schemes, and the UK continued to lead European markets, cementing its position as the second largest international market, with 238,167 arrivals in 2016.

The figures were released on Wednesday at the annual Overseas Offices Summit in Abu Dhabi. While TCA did not disclose guest arrival targets or strategies for 2017, the authority said it will work on “leveraging the maximum potential out of overseas offices to identify market opportunities.”

“We will focus effort on markets which offer best growth potential; the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Germany, UK, and the US, and will also be working closely with our friends at Etihad Airways to build on our successes by adding representatives from TCA into many of their offices,” said Saif Ghobash, director general of TCA.

He added that the tourism board has identified the wedding sector further boost tourism arrivals from India. TCA also expects to see growth in the Mice (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and cruise tourism sectors, creating demand for Abu Dhabi’s 169 hotels and hotel apartments.

Outside Abu Dhabi city, guest arrivals rose emirate-wide, with guest arrivals in Al Ain at 426,820.