Over 4.4m guest arrivals at Abu Dhabi’s hotels

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Over 4.4m guest arrivals at Abu Dhabi’s hotels

Figure in 2016 marks 8% increase year-on-year

Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News Archives
Tourists visit the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi. Figures from TCA showed that domestic tourism accounted for one third of all hotels guests last year.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: More than 4.4 million guest arrivals were recorded in hotels across the emirate of Abu Dhabi during 2016, marking an eight per cent increase over the 4.1 million guest arrivals in 2015, according to Abu Dhabi’s Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA).

The figure, while higher than that recorded in 2015, shows a slowdown in the growth rate. In 2015, guest arrivals rose by 18 per cent year-on-year, even exceeding the tourism board’s targets for the year.

TCA had not disclosed targets for guest arrivals for 2016.

The slowdown in growth comes amid lower global economic growth and lower consumer spending. The strength in the US dollar (to which the UAE dirham is pegged) also makes Abu Dhabi and the broader UAE more expensive to visitors from key markets such as Europe, the UK, and Russia.

Figures from TCA showed that domestic tourism accounted for one third of all hotels guests last year, with Saudi Arabia retaining its position as Abu Dhabi’s most important regional market.

As for overseas tourism, India remained the largest overseas market for Abu Dhabi, with 323,388 guest arrivals from the country. Indian guest arrivals jumped 15 per cent compared to 2015, TCA said.

Meanwhile, guest arrivals from China jumped 31 per cent, supported by visa-on-arrival schemes, and the UK continued to lead European markets, cementing its position as the second largest international market, with 238,167 arrivals in 2016.

The figures were released on Wednesday at the annual Overseas Offices Summit in Abu Dhabi. While TCA did not disclose guest arrival targets or strategies for 2017, the authority said it will work on “leveraging the maximum potential out of overseas offices to identify market opportunities.”

“We will focus effort on markets which offer best growth potential; the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Germany, UK, and the US, and will also be working closely with our friends at Etihad Airways to build on our successes by adding representatives from TCA into many of their offices,” said Saif Ghobash, director general of TCA.

He added that the tourism board has identified the wedding sector further boost tourism arrivals from India. TCA also expects to see growth in the Mice (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and cruise tourism sectors, creating demand for Abu Dhabi’s 169 hotels and hotel apartments.

Outside Abu Dhabi city, guest arrivals rose emirate-wide, with guest arrivals in Al Ain at 426,820.

More from Tourism

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi Tourism Authority
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi Tourism Authority
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTourism

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi Tourism Authority
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tourism

Brits taking Europe holidays despite weak pound

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services