Nakheel signs management deal for new Dubai hotel

Deal with Minor Hotel for new 372-room hotel

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based developer Nakheel announced on Monday it has signed a management agreement with Thailand’s Minor Hotels for a new 372-room hotel to be constructed at Ibn Battuta Mall in the UAE emirate.

Under the agreement, the hotel will be managed under the Avani Hotels & Resorts brand.

A construction contract for the 18-storey hotel will be awarded in February 2017, a statement from Nakheel said. The hotel will feature a pool, spa, gym, and food and beverage outlets.

Ali Lootah, chairman of Nakheel, said the agreement for the construction of a new hotel is part of efforts to diversify hotel offerings in Dubai, and bring in new hospitality brands to the emirate.

Avani Ibn Battuta is the second Nakheel hotel at that mall, and is part of Nakheel’s ongoing expansion at Ibn Battuta Mall, the first phase of which was completed last year with the opening of a 300,000 square feet extension and a link to the Dubai Metro. Phase two of the expansion is currently under way.

Minor Hotels’ portfolio currently comprises over 20,000 rooms across 24 countries under the Anantara, Avani, Per Aquum, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, Four Seasons, Marriott, St Regis, Radisson Blu, and Minor International brands.

