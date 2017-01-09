Mobile
Nakheel signs Dh500m joint venture with Thai hotel group

Nakheel, Centara sign deal to bring resort with waterpark to Deira Islands

Image Credit: Supplied
From left: Dan Chinsupakul, Executive Advisor, Centara Hotels and Resorts; Suparat Chirathivat, Vice President of Business Development; Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer; Suthikiati Chirathivat, Chairman of the Board; Ali Rashid Ahmed Lootah, Chairman of Nakheel Investment Projects; Thorsten Ries, Managing Director of Hospitality and Leisure; Ronnachit Mahattanapreut, Senior Vice President of Finance & Administration, Centara Hotels and Resorts; David Robert Good, Vice President of Operations.
Gulf News
 

DUBAI

Nakheel on Monday announced signing a joint venture agreement with Centara Hotels and Resorts, a Thai hotel group, to build a Dh500 million beachfront resort at Deira Islands in Dubai.

The 550-room resort will cover an area of 295,900 square feet and feature a waterpark, dining facilities, business centre, spa and fitness centre, Nakheel said in a statement.

It added that the resort is anticipated to have a soft opening in 2019 and a grand opening in the year to follow. (Staff Report)

Palm Jumeirah
follow this tag on MGNPalm Jumeirah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

