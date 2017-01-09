Nakheel signs Dh500m joint venture with Thai hotel group
DUBAI
Nakheel on Monday announced signing a joint venture agreement with Centara Hotels and Resorts, a Thai hotel group, to build a Dh500 million beachfront resort at Deira Islands in Dubai.
The 550-room resort will cover an area of 295,900 square feet and feature a waterpark, dining facilities, business centre, spa and fitness centre, Nakheel said in a statement.
It added that the resort is anticipated to have a soft opening in 2019 and a grand opening in the year to follow. (Staff Report)