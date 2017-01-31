Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mideast hotel revenues decline

'Global slowdown' puts pressure on hoteliers to lower room rates

 

Dubai: Hotels in Dubai were the top performer in the region in 2016, but the hospitality market as a whole continued to face some challenges, according to the latest research.

The Middle East Hotel Benchmark Survey Report, produced by EY, showed that hotel operators across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region witnessed a negative performance in 2016 compared to a year earlier, as the subdued global economic climate pressured room rates downward.

“The hospitality market was greatly affected by the drop in oil prices over 2015 and 2016, forcing many hotels to lower their room rates while also suffering from lower occupancy,” said Yousef Wahbah, Mena head of transaction real estate at EY.

The report stated that strong occupancy levels were recorded in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah in 2016, but the revenue per available room (RevPAR) experienced a decline, owing to the supply outpacing demand of hotel rooms, coupled with a drop in tourists travelling to Dubai due to the decline in euro and Russian rouble against the US dollar.

“The majority of markets experienced a drop in RevPAR due to a slower global economy, making 2016 a challenging year for the hospitality industry,” EY said in its report.

Fewer guests booked hotel rooms in Abu Dhabi, where occupancy levels dropped by 1 per cent point compared to a year earlier to 77 per cent, while the average room rate slipped by 15.1 per cent, from $147 in 2015 to $125 in 2016. The average rooms yield also dropped 16.3 per cent, from $116 to $97.

In Dubai, occupancy levels remained flat at 80 per cent, while RevPAR fell from $216 to $200, though both indicators are still the highest in the Mena region. The average room rate in the emirate also declined by 7.7 per cent, from $268 in 2015 to $247 in 2016.

Hoteliers contacted by Gulf News had earlier said that an oversupply of rooms, coupled with stiff competition and lower influx of tourists from key markets, is putting pressure on hotel performance. 

"[There is] more supply in the market. This leads to buyers dictating rates as opposed to the bouyant markets that were prevalent a couple of years ago," Greg D'Souza, director of sales and marketing at Millennium Plaza Hotel, told Gulf News.

Outside Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah looked promising, with its occupancy levels rising by 7.2 per cent points, from 64.8 per cent in 2015 to 72.1 per cent in 2016. Average room rates, on the other hand, got cheaper, declining slightly from $166 to $162. The average yield generated per room stood at $117, showing an 8.8 per cent rise from $108 a year earlier.

The good news, though, is that there has recently been an increase in visitor influx from China, following the relaxation in UAE visa policy. It was announced in September that Chinese visitors will now be granted visas on arrival at airports across the country.

“Increased travel from Chinese tourists because of the change in the UAE visa policy helped improve the hospitality market in Dubai during the last three months of the year,” EY said.

More from Tourism

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGNRas Al Khaimah

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTourism

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tourism

DWTC wins 9 new conference contracts

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis