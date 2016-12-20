Metropolitan Hotel Dubai reopens after 3-and-a-half year hiatus
The Metropolitan Hotel Dubai on Tuesday announced reopening to the public at its new location at Shaikh Zayed Road, near Exit 41. The new hotel features 320 contemporary rooms including 18 suites, a gym, a rooftop swimming pool, a spa, and beach facilities. Dining outlets in the hotel include the revived classics, Don Corleone and The Red Lion. Metropolitan Hotel Dubai was originally built in 1979 and was demolished in May 2013 to make way for Al Habtoor City.