DWTC wins 9 new conference contracts

More than 24,000 delegates expected at new events

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) announced on Wednesday it has won nine new contracts to host international congresses between 2017 and 2021.

The nine events are expected to attract 24,000 delegates.

Ahmad Al Khaja, DWTC’s Senior Vice-President — Venues, said, “Our latest wins is not only a reflection of our investment in growing the MICE sector but also of Dubai’s dedication to welcoming international and regional congresses in the UAE.”

DWTC hosted 34 congresses in 2016, including The Society of Petroleum Engineers Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition and THINK SCIENCE 2016, which both saw more than 7,000 visitors.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
