DUKES Dubai hotel opens its doors

DUKES first international property opens on Palm Jumeirah on December 28

Gulf News
 

Dubai: DUKES Dubai — the first international property for London’s DUKES hotel — opens its doors on December 28.

Only the Palm Jumeirah hotel’s first six floors, its restaurant and bar will be open at the soft launch. When the other nine floors are open in early 2017, the hotel will feature 273 guestrooms, including 64 suites and a 20-room women-only floor. “Dubai is an increasingly popular destination for travellers from the UK, especially during the Christmas and New Year period and having the opportunity to begin our soft opening period on 28th December, we didn’t hesitate to open our doors,” said Debrah Dhugga, Managing Director of DUKES Dubai and DUKES London.

Dubai
United Kingdom
Dubai
United Kingdom
