Thuraya offers mission critical communications

Dubai: Thuraya Telecommunications Company announced the launch of Crypttia, a unique command and control platform developed by Eyeonix SA. For the first time smartphone users can use unified Thuraya and cellular networks for mission critical, crisis management, defence and civil protection operations. Crypttia is a global platform combining both terrestrial and satellite voice technologies to bring push to talk services to smartphone users. It is an IP-based end to end solution which offers “bring your own device” (BYOD) capability for fast and reliable communications in mission critical environments. It offers speed of deployment and ease of use.