Mobily appoints new CEO

Mobily’s board accepted the resignation of Farroukh and approved Abdul Rahman’s appointment effective January 9

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian telecom operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) said on Monday it has appointed Ahmad Abdul Salam Abdul Rahman to replace its chief executive Ahmad Farroukh.

Mobily’s board accepted the resignation of Farroukh and approved Abdul Rahman’s appointment effective Jan. 9, the telco said in a bourse statement.

The appointment follows the December 25 announcement from minority owner United Arab Emirates telecommunications conglomerate Etisalat that its management agreement with Mobily had ended and the two parties were working on a new arrangement.

