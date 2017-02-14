Du makes free time more entertaining for customers

Dubai

Telecom operator du announced its latest collaboration with the Entertainer in creating the du Entertainer App. The operator aims to bring people closer through more than 1,500 exclusive ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offers on food, leisure, fitness and entertainment and many other additional offerings. The app can be downloaded by all mobile customers where it can be activated through entering a free code received from du, or purchased through the “pay with du” function and be charged directly on their next bill.