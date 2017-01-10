Yahoo's Marissa Mayer to leave board after Verizon merger

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Yahoo's Marissa Mayer to leave board after Verizon merger

Chief Executive is expected to remain with Yahoo’s core business, which is being bought by the US telecom titan

Image Credit: AFP
Marissa Mayer, President and CEO of Yahoo.
 

San Francisco: Yahoo confirmed on Monday that chief executive Marissa Mayer will quit the company’s board after its merger with Verizon.

Mayer is expected to remain with Yahoo’s core business, which is being bought by the US telecom titan. Yahoo is selling its internet operations as a way to separate that from its more valuable stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba.

The share-tending entity, to be renamed Altaba, Inc., will act as an investment company with its board reduced to five members, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Yahoo co-founder David Filo and Mayer will be among those resigning from the board, according to the filing.

When asked what role Mayer will play after the merger with Verizon, the company referred AFP to a Tumblr post from July, after the deal to sell the company’s core operations was announced.

“For me personally, I’m planning to stay,” Mayer said in the post.

“It’s important to me to see Yahoo into its next chapter.”

Mayer remains chief executive at Yahoo.

Recent hacking

It still remained unclear on Monday how news of recent large-scale hacks might effect Yahoo’s deal to sell its core operating assets to Verizon for $4.8 billion, or Mayer’s role going forward.

Yahoo said in December that personal data from over a billion users was stolen in a hack dating back to 2013 - twice as big as another breach disclosed just three months earlier.

Verizon said in a statement last month that it would await further news of the investigation before making any decision.

“As we’ve said all along, we will evaluate the situation as Yahoo continues its investigation,” the statement said.

Verizon had said the prior breach was likely “material,” meaning it could allow the telecom giant to scrap the deal or lower its offer.

The filing on Monday noted risks faced by the company, including that Verizon might assert claims or renegotiate terms “as a result of facts relating to the security incidents disclosed.”

Faded star

The breaches came as a further embarrassment to a company that was one of the biggest names of the internet but which has failed to keep up with rising stars such as Google and Facebook.

Yahoo, after a series of reorganizations, decided late last year to sell its main operating business as a way to separate that from its more valuable stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba.

Yahoo’s plan would place its main operating business within Verizon, which has already acquired another faded internet star, AOL.

The remaining portion would be a holding company with stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan.

Yahoo’s valuation hit $125 billion during the dot-com boom, but it has been losing ground since then despite several efforts to reboot.

In the mid-1990s, Yahoo was among the most popular destinations on the internet, helping many people navigate the emerging web.

It became the top online “portal,” connecting users to news, music and other content. But its fortunes started to fade when Google began to dominate with its powerful search engine.

More from Technology

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Google
follow this tag on MGNGoogle

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Google
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Technology

Alphabet winds down Titan drone internet project

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats