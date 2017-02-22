Yahoo price slash keeps Verizon keen

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Yahoo price slash keeps Verizon keen

Hacks force internet search giant to slash price of core business by $350m

 

San Francisco: A price cut had Verizon on track Tuesday to go ahead with the purchase of Yahoo’s internet business, and share the costs from a pair of epic hacks that threatened to derail the deal.

Yahoo slashed the price of its core Internet business by $350 million (Dh1.29 billion).

The announcement settled concerns that the cyber attacks and how they were handled by the California-based firm might scuttle the acquisition or result in an even deeper cut to the price.

“I think at this point Verizon was just too far down the path, and exiting would have been too embarrassing,” analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group told AFP.

But, he said, “I would have walked away. It is kind of a foolish bet.”

Under revised terms of the delayed deal, Verizon’s purchase of Yahoo assets will total $4.48 billion.

Yahoo still faces probes and lawsuits related to the cyber attacks, which affected more than 1.5 billion accounts, and the timing of the disclosures.

Yahoo announced in September that hackers in 2014 stole personal data from more than 500 million of its user accounts. And in December it admitted to another cyber attack from 2013 affecting more than a billion users.

“Enormous hacks, dubious disclosure, bad decisions have all contributed to a decline in value such that Verizon had to renegotiate its bid for Yahoo’s assets,” Endpoint Technologies Associates analyst Roger Kay said in an emailed comment.

But Verizon was eager to expand its reach into digital advertising, even though the transaction faced setbacks due to the hacks.

“We have always believed this acquisition makes strategic sense,” said Verizon executive vice president Marni Walden.

“We look forward to moving ahead expeditiously so that we can quickly welcome Yahoo’s tremendous talent and assets into our expanding portfolio in the digital advertising space.”

Under the terms of the revised sales agreement, Yahoo will continue to cover the cost of a Securities and Exchange Commission probe into the breaches as well as shareholder lawsuits.

However, other government investigations and third-party litigation related to the hacks will be shared by Verizon and Yahoo.

The deal with Verizon was expected to close by July, and will end Yahoo’s run of more than 20 years as an independent company.

Yahoo is selling its main operating business as a way to separate that from its more valuable stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba, which will become a new entity, to be renamed Altaba, Inc., and will act as an investment company.

Prices of Yahoo shares closed the trading day up nearly 0.9 percent to $45.50, while Verizon had gained nearly half a percent to $49.43.

Epic hacks

Yahoo is ramping up security as it grapples with the aftermath of the epic hacks.

Mayer said last month that “approximately 90 percent of our daily active users have already taken or do not need to take remedial action to protect their accounts, and we’re aggressively continuing to drive this number up.”

Yahoo boasted having more than a billion users monthly in 2016, with more than 650 million of those people connecting from mobile devices.

The SEC reportedly opened an investigation into whether Yahoo should have informed investors sooner about two major data breaches.

US law requires companies that fall victim to such hacks to disclose them as soon as they are deemed to affect stock prices.

“With a billion email accounts compromised, it’s a wonder anyone uses the service at all,” analyst Kay said in an online post about personal experience with Yahoo Mail.

“Yahoo was never built for the modern era, and its ancient architecture was too clanky to withstand the onslaught of cage rattling besieging the Internet today.”

The hacks have been a major embarrassment for a former internet leader that has failed to keep up with Google, Facebook and other rising stars.

Yahoo’s most recent earnings report showed the company swung to profit in the final three months of last year, after a massive $4.4 billion loss in the same period of 2015.

Yahoo reported a loss of $214 million for 2016 on revenue that inched up to $5.2 billion from $5 billion in 2015.

Mayer will quit the company’s board after its merger with Verizon, according to an SEC filing, though she is expected to remain with the core Yahoo business.

“We continue to be very excited to join forces with Verizon and AOL,” Mayer said in a joint release.

“This transaction will accelerate Yahoo’s operating business especially on mobile, while effectively separating our Asian asset equity stakes.”

More from Technology

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Yahoo
follow this tag on MGNYahoo
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Google
follow this tag on MGNGoogle

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Yahoo
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Google
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Technology

Google parent: Uber stole self-drive technology

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen