Xiaomi focuses on offline to boost sales

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Xiaomi focuses on offline to boost sales

Chinese firm unveils three new smartphones to gain market share

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Xiang Wang (right) and Steven Wang, head of expansion marketing Xiaomi displaying the new range of mobile phones at an event in Dubai on Tuesday.
Gulf News
 

Dubai

Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is overhauling its market strategy in a bid to regain its strength atop the industry.

The Chinese firm was the top seller in China in 2014 and 2015 but lost ground to Oppo, Huawei, Vivo and Apple last year. The firm registered a 36 per cent year-on-year decrease in volume last year, according to International Data Corporation.

“We are still the number one in online sales in China. We are building a new journey on offline retail sales,” Xiang Wang, Senior VP at Xiaomi, told Gulf News after unveiling three models — Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A and Mi Mix.

The 5.5-inch Redmi Note 4 is powered by 2GHz processor and coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage capacity. The built-in storage can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. It houses 13MP and 5MP cameras. It is priced at Dh659 and Dh899.

The 5-inch Redmi 4Ais powered by 1.4GHz processor and coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity. It houses 13MP and 5MP cameras. It is priced at Dh389.

The 6.4-inch flagship Mi MIX is powered by 2.35GHz processor and coupled with 4GB or 6G RAM and 128GB or 256 GB ROM. . It houses 16MP and 5MP cameras. It is priced at Dh2,999.

Xiaomi, also touted as the ‘Apple’ of China, was founded in 2010 and is present in more than 20 countries.

“We are building 52 shops in China and plan to add 200 stores this year. Our target is to have 1,000 offline retail stores over the next three years,” he said.

He said that Xiaomi has partnered with overseas distributors to open Xiaomi authorised stores in many countries and is getting a lot of traction in Eastern Europe, Russia and Indonesia.

“We have invested heavily in India and we are getting the returns now,” he said.

In India, Xiaomi earned $1 billion in revenue for the first time in 2016, increasing its sales by 232 per cent, research firm Counterpoint Research.

“We will open Xiaomi authorised stores and shop-in-shop concepts in Dubai very soon. We have a strong fan base in the region but we did not interact with them directly before. From now on, we will come here more often and have direct interactions with our fans,” he said.

Step by step, Xiaomi aims to bring all its ecosystem to this region. While the company is best known for phones, it’s invested in 77 start-ups and now offers air purifiers, drones, TVs, speakers, TV set-top boxes, electric cycles, robots and robot vacuum cleaners.

Wang confirmed that it will launch a new smartphone chip on February 28.

When asked whether it will ditch Qualcomm and MediaTek processors, he said: “We have strong ties with other chip makers. We are launching our own chip in a bid to learn more about the chip technology so we can build more unique features into our offerings”.

“Our focus is still on smartphones but IoT is important because we want to offer full range of services to our fans. Smartphone will be the centre and everything can be managed through the phone,” he said.

He said that Xiaomi plans to launch more high-end and mid-range devices to its product portfolio this year to stimulate sales.

More from Technology

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Apple
follow this tag on MGNApple
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Apple
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Technology

Google parent: Uber stole self-drive technology

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen