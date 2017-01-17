Mobile
Visa sees 10% growth in card transactions in 2016

Growth in spend during DSF is from UK, Russia, India, Oman and Qatar

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The payment technology company Visa has seen a 10 per cent year-on-year growth in card transactions in 2016 despite tough economic conditions in the region.

During the Dubai Shopping Festival, the company said is seeing an increasing number of consumers using their cards to pay for restaurants, attractions and theme parks and take advantage of the deals and offers rather than more traditional sectors like fashion retail and luxury goods.

“Cash is our key competitor but electronification of commerce is gaining traction in the UAE more than any other country in the region. The number of transactions have surged 5 per cent in the first two weeks of DSF compared to a year ago,” said Karim Beg, Head of Marketing for Visa Middle East and North Africa.

DSF runs from December 26, 2016 until January 28, 2017.

He said that growth in spend on card is being seen from visitors from the UK, Russia, India, Oman and Qatar who are enjoying Dubai’s extensive shopping and entertainment offers.

Growth is particularly strong in the online retail sector as consumers seek out sales on the web. This aligns with the growth of the e-commerce industry in the UAE with an increasing number of shopping websites and retailers looking to expand their footprint online, he said.

“Visa’s data reinforces the trend that consumers are increasingly choosing electronic payments to take more control over their transactions and enjoy the associated peace of mind and additional benefits that come with paying by card. This year, we are also seeing growth in online spend as the e-commerce sector becomes more established in the region,” he said.

Visa has registered between 10 and 11 per cent growth in e-commerce in the UAE.

Beg said that the initial sense the company is getting is that ‘DSF impossible offers’ is doing well.

“In 2015, 101,000 card holders registered for the campaigns but we have already touched 100,000 in 2016 and with still 10 more days to go while we have over 100 banks in the GCC, African and East Europe markets who have activated the Visa promotion,” he said.

tags from this story

