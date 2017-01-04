Mobile
Unveiled: Details of Qualcomm’s new processor

Snapdragon 835 chip expected to power most smartphones to be shipped in first half

Image Credit: Bloomberg
An attendee holds a display case containing a U.S. penny used for scale with the Qualcomm Inc. 820, left, and the 835 Snapdragon processor.
Gulf News
 

Las Vegas: Chipmaker Qualcomm announced on Tuesday more details about its forthcoming Snapdragon 835 mobile processor which is expected to power most smartphones to be shipped in the first half of this year.

Successor to Snapdragons 820 and 821, the new model includes upgraded technology to improve the performance and also includes features designed to process images and sound for augmented reality and virtual reality, and its improved battery life and smaller size might suit it for small, internet-connected devices.

The chip is not just limited to mobile devices. It is also going to power everything, from smart cars to AR and VR goggles.

Qualcomm’s chips have dominated the premium Android smartphones last year but volume wise, Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek took the crown last year.

With virtual reality and augmented reality set to gain further traction this year and while smartphone manufacturers are trying to incorporate these technologies into their devices, Qualcomm is trying to gain an upper hand.

Raj Talluri, senior vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, said that the 835 processor was designed from the ground-up to support new and innovative products and experiences beyond mobile phones and develop lighter, smaller and sleeker smartglasses that take advantage of the new processor’s superior performance and power efficiency.

Qualcomm says the new processor consumes 25 per cent less power than last year’s 820 and has a 50 per cent power reduction compared to the Snapdragon 801, 2014’s flagship processor. The chip is based on a 10nm fabrication technology.

The Kryo 280 chip’s four performance cores run at up to 2.45 GHz and four efficiency cores run up to 1.9GHz.

Talluri said the high-performance processing technologies support great battery life for user experiences such as AR and VR, listening to high fidelity audio, watching HD video, playing games, and using the camera or camcorder.

Snapdragon 835 processor supports full 4K at 60 frames per second, 10-bit HDR10/HEVC video decode, HDR graphics rendering and display directly to wide color gamut 10-bit 4K displays. It is based on 10nm fabrication technology.

Talluri said the chip also comes with its latest Quick Charge capabilities - Quick Charge 4.0. It can charge 20 per cent faster than last year’s Quick Charge 3.0 and comes with new protections against overcharging. Qualcomm claims that Quick Charge 4.0 can provide five hours of use from just five minutes of charge.

