Snapchat to set up main international hub in UK

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Snapchat to set up main international hub in UK

Snap Inc announces it chose Britain due to its ‘strong creative industries’, in move seen as vote of confidence for UK tech following EU referendum result

Gulf News
 

Snap Inc, the company formerly known as Snapchat, has announced that it will set up its main international hub in the UK, in what is likely to be seen as a vote of confidence for British tech following the EU referendum result.

The company says it chose Britain because of the nation’s “strong creative industries” in a move that bucks the trend of US tech companies favouring low-tax jurisdictions such as Luxembourg (where Amazon is based) or Ireland (where Facebook and Apple have their International headquarters).

Claire Valoti, Snap’s UK general manager, said: “The UK is where our advertising clients are, where more than 10m daily Snapchatters are, and where we’ve already begun to hire talent.”

Although Britain has yet to leave the EU, or even begin the process by invoking Article 50, smaller technology companies have expressed fears over the likely effect Brexit, particularly a so-called “hard Brexit”, would have on the sector. However, larger firms, including Facebook and Google, have recently committed themselves to more investment in the country.

The new British company is called Snap Group Limited, following its American parent’s rebranding from Snapchat to Snap Incorporated. The name is intended to focus on Snap’s new self-image as a camera company first and foremost. “We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate,” the company tells users on its website.

That reinvention was supported by Snap’s second ever product, a pair of glasses with a built-in WiFi camera called Spectacles. The gadget, which has only been sold through custom-built vending machines temporarily installed in various locations around the US, has been a hit among fans, despite its limited availability.

Spectacles have yet to hit the rest of the world, but when they do, much of the revenue will come through the UK. A spokeswoman confirmed that Snap Group Limited will not only record revenue made in Britain, but also revenue from other countries where Snap has no local presence. The choice is deliberately intended to align Snap’s corporate structure with the firm’s business, she added.

With a stated user base of over 150m, Snapchat is smaller than seeming competitors like Facebook and Twitter, with a billion and 350m users respectively. But the company has focused on dominating a few particular niches over the broad-based reach of the larger firms, and is particularly popular among young people in Britain and the US. The company says more than 60% of British smartphone users aged between 13 and 34 are Snapchatters. Those numbers add up: research firm eMarketer estimates the company could pull in almost $1bn advertising revenue over 2017.

More from Technology

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Apple
follow this tag on MGNApple
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Google
follow this tag on MGNGoogle
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Apple
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Google
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Technology

Alphabet winds down Titan drone internet project

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats