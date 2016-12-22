Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Parents, you’re just like your kids

Parents are spending what amounts to more than a full workday each day connected to screen-based media

Gulf News
 

Sure, tweens and teens spend hours a day as relative screen zombies, eyes fixed and faces aglow in the radiant light of their pocket screens. (You don’t have to be a parent to know that.) But that’s not the end of the story.

Mom and Dad, it seems you have more in common with the kids than you might know.

On average, parents are spending what amounts to more than a full workday each day connected to screen-based media, according to a new survey from Common Sense Media, a non-profit organisation helping parents navigate media and technology. Just like their kids, parents are spending upward of nine hours a day engaging with media.

“That study’s kinda sobering,” said Los Angeles-based paediatrician Dr Corinn Cross, noting how seamlessly integrated technology has become in our lives.

Common Sense surveyed a sample of about 1,800 parents of tweens (ages 8-12) and teens (13-18) from across the country this summer about how they spent their time using media, whether it was using computers or hand-held digital devices, watching television or reading. They also asked about how parents monitor and what they think about how their kids use media.

The resulting picture further fills out the sketch of tech use among American families that Common Sense began with its earlier survey of how kids engage with media. It’s perhaps the only such look at parental screen time, as the digital landscape and culture of technology evolve so rapidly.

“I feel that personally. We look at those numbers, and we say that’s insane for our kids,” Cross said. “It’s kind of insane for an adult too.”

The results surprised even Common Sense Chief Executive James P. Steyer. “Honestly, I thought it would be, like, four hours a day,” said Steyer, himself a father of four. “Nine hours a day? What are we doing?”

Wake-up call

Not just work, it turns out. It wasn’t even mostly for work. The survey found that only about an hour and a half of the screen use was for work, and 82 per cent of the time was devoted to what they called “personal screen media.”

“It shows the ubiquity of technology and media,” Steyer said. “It shows we aren’t always aware of how our own behaviour influences our children. It’s a wake-up call.”

Some other interesting highlights from the Common Sense survey:

Two-thirds (67 per cent) of parents put a higher priority on monitoring media use over respecting their children’s privacy.

A majority of parents report that mobile devices are not allowed during family meals (78 per cent) or bedtime (63 per cent).

African American parents spend about an hour and a half more with personal screen media than Latino parents, who in turn spend about two and a half hours more with personal screen media than white parents. (There was no breakout for responses from Asian American parents.)

Income and education also served as dividing lines, with parents of lower income and less education spending more time than those with higher income and more education.

One notable demographic breakout of parents playing a role in managing their kids’ media diet is that nearly two-thirds of Latino and black parents surveyed reported being “highly aware of the content their children” have access to, compared with about half of white parents.

More from Technology

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

Also In Technology

I tried every set of wireless earbuds

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays