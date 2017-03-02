Lenovo sells another property asset as smartphone sales tank

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Lenovo sells another property asset as smartphone sales tank

The world’s largest PC maker struck an agreement to sell a 49% stake in the joint venture to a unit of Sunac China Holdings Ltd

Gulf News
 

Beijing: Lenovo Group Ltd will pick up about HK$1.7 billion (Dh804 million, $219 million) from selling out of a developer of property and parking lots in central China, striking the latest real estate deal to shore up earnings battered by shrinking smartphone sales.

The world’s largest PC maker struck an agreement to sell a 49 per cent stake in the joint venture to a unit of Sunac China Holdings Ltd, the company that’s investing $2.2 billion in another struggling Chinese tech company called LeEco. As part of the deal, Lenovo also gets its hands on 264 million yuan ($38 million) of the venture’s undistributed profits.

Lenovo’s pretax gain was calculated from a sale price of 1.6 billion yuan, net of transaction and other costs. Shares in the company rose as much as 1.7 per cent to HK$4.75 in Hong Kong.

Once one of China’s largest technology companies, Lenovo’s mobile-phone business is shrinking while personal-computer division manages only anaemic growth in the face of brutal competition. Its profit plummeted more than two thirds in the December quarter, missing analysts’ projections, after HP Inc. threatened its position in North America. Smartphone sales declined by almost a quarter globally as Lenovo bled market share to rivals such as Huawei Technologies Co.

Non-core assets

The Chinese PC maker has resorted to real estate deals to buttress its working capital, including the sale of a research building in Beijing. It booked a $206 million gain from property sales in the September quarter, on top of disposals of what it called non-core assets in the previous three months.

The deal announced Thursday to sell out of the venture, Chengdu Lian Chuang Rong Jin Investment Ltd, is part of a clutch of property investments Sunac China unveiled the same day. It mainly develops homes, commercial property and parking spaces in two central Chinese provinces, according to Lenovo’s filing.

Tianjin-based Sunac, controlled by Sun Hongbin, was among China’s most active real estate buyers last year, striking the largest number of deals and becoming the third-largest acquirer by total deal value, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s been looking for opportunities to invest in areas beyond real estate, to sustain longer-term growth.

More from Technology

tags from this story

China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

China
follow this tag on MGN
dubai property

Also In Technology

Snap’s pop and hedge-fund charisma

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March