Jolla adds support for Sailfish OS on Sony Xperia devices

Finnish company forms consortium in China to promote Linux-based OS

Gulf News
 

Barcelona

Jolla has announced it is working with to Sony to bring Sailfish, its Linux-based operating system, to Xperia devices.

Jolla is a Finnish company born in 2011. The first Sailfish OS mobile product, the Jolla Smartphone, was first introduced in November 2013. In November 2014 Jolla introduced the Jolla Tablet project.

Currently, the company focuses on licensing Sailfish OS to governmental and corporate customers.

Sami Pienimaki, CEO of Jolla, said at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week, the company’s first project is a Sailfish OS-powered Xperia X.

“Sony Mobile is trusted worldwide for its premium brand and quality, and we believe that Xperia devices are a perfect fit for many Sailfish OS customers and community members around the world. We plan to offer our community a follow-up device for the Jolla C launched last year,” he said.

He said that Sailfish OS customers around the world will soon be able to utilise Sony’s mobile hardware in their projects, and Sony’s Open Devices program will offer Sailfish community members a chance to get their hands on an exciting new range of Sailfish-powered devices.

Pienimaki said the target is to offer the first release to Jolla’s customers and community members by the end of second quarter.

Pienimaki also said they have partnered with a Chinese consortium to build a Sailfish OS based independent mobile operating system for the territory of China.

The Sailfish OS license granted to the consortium gives an exclusive license and rights to further develop a Chinese operating system based on Sailfish OS for secure smartphones, the automotive industry, TV, IoT and smartwatches.

The Sailfish consortium targets to invest $250 million to the Sailfish ecosystem development in China.

Antti Saarnio, Chairman of Jolla, said that China has for many years tried to build their own OS based on Android, but without success. Russia has already successfully implemented their own Sailfish OS version, supported by Jolla.

