Jabra takes fitness to a new level with Elite Sport

Dubai

Jabra has forayed into the zero-wire earbuds bandwagon with its Jabra Elite Sport as a true training aid which is sweat and waterproof, and delivers freedom of movement.

It supports both Android and iOS platforms and the box comes with an array of silicone and foam tips and wingtips to help you get the right fit.

The Elite Sport is the most advanced sports headphones Jabra has ever released by taking some of the best parts of Jabra’s previous headphones and put them in a wireless form factor.

Users need to download Jabra Sport Life app from the App Store. Each earbud weighs 8.5 grams and supports English, German, Spanish, French, Korean, Japanese and Chinese (simplified) languages.

You’ll have to try out a few of the tips and fins before you settle into a fit you’re satisfied with.

The Elite Sport comes with six differently sized tip sets, three in plastic and three in foam.

You need to get the right fit for the device to track your heart rate. The app has too many features for sports aficionados such as VO2 Max, measure your fitness level, race time predictor, finish time estimator and a recovery adviser to help detect signs of over-training, etc.

Apart from these, the device also allows in-call service, play/skip/pause songs on the move.

The call quality is decent with built-in noise reduction technology as the earbuds analyse external sounds and automatically switches to the earbud with least background noise.

On the right earbud houses the function button and the play/pause button, and on the left houses the volume controls, where holding one down will skip the song.

One key issue which I found while testing is that the buttons on the headphones need to be pressed hard, as it is not touch sensitive, and it really hurts your ear. There are four options from two ear buds.

The other issue is that if you are using the large tips, the earbuds don’t quite fit into the charging case for charging the device.

The device provides “in-ear fitness analysis” for both cardio and strength workouts while Jabra’s own training-management app gives you in-ear coaching and feedback.

There’s a ‘HearThrough’ feature that allows more ambient noise to enter your ears without removing the headphones. However, if you’re playing your music loud, you won’t be able to hear traffic noise, even with the HearThrough feature switched on.

It has two integrated microphones in each earbud. The buds are also independent from each other, so if you remove one of them, it will automatically shut off, while the bud in your ear will still keep playing.

The app makes training plans scheduled for cardio workouts depending on your goals and how often you want to train.

Jabra’s voice coach pipes in throughout your workout to update you on training effect and a bunch of other stats, including pace, cadence, elapsed time, heart rate, and more. Users can also select cardio workouts to track each time you use the app, including indoor and outdoor running and walking, hiking, cycling, skiing, and spinning. The device does not have its own GPS, so the phone has to be carried always with you.

At the end of each workout, the app gives an updated fitness level score, including VO2 max, which represents how easily your body can supply and transport oxygen to your heart during intense exercise, is hard for any wearable to calculate since it typically requires breathing measurements as well as heart rate.

The app has 13 pre-made strength training workouts like BellyBurn, PushPerfection, LegDay, and YouVsBarbell that you can follow along through the earbuds. When you begin one of these workouts, the app will tell you to start the first move and either count you down in elapsed time or completed reps. When finished, you’ll sit through a designated rest time before moving on to the next exercise in the circuit.

The app has a History page that lets you look back at individual workouts; an Achievements page sections off workouts that fit into categories, such as Best 1 Mile Run and Longest Distance; the My Body page shows your fitness level and current VO2 max estimate; and a Settings page lets you change a bunch of things, including your training plan, heart rate zones, voice assistant readout settings, and more.

It is compatible with other apps like Strava, MapMyFitness, Endomondo, RunKeeper, Runtastic and Codoon.

The battery lasts for close to three hours but it’s easy to get the extra juice of six hours by slipping them into the charging case, which has an integrated battery. Just 15 minutes with rapid charging technology will give you another hour of use. It comes with three years of warranty. It is priced at Dh999.

Pros

• Comfortable design

• Three-year warranty

• Works very well as a single or stereo buds

• Tracks cardio and strength exercises

• Excellent training-management app

Cons

• A tad bulky for some people’s ears

• Bit expensive

• Buttons are not touch sensitive

• Sound needs to be louder

• Takes perseverance to find a perfect fit