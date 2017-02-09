iOS was 50% more prone to fraud ad traffic than Android in 2016

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

iOS was 50% more prone to fraud ad traffic than Android in 2016

Mobile advertising grows into one of biggest organised crime businesses, says ClicksMob

Image Credit: Agency
The top five most targeted countries by fraudsters for iOS are Japan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Singapore and the United States. For Android, it was Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, US and UK.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: As the migration to mobile devices is growing rapidly, mobile advertising is not only attracting more dollars and more bots but also grows into one of the biggest organised crime businesses in the world.

To put it simply, iOS versus Android matters when it comes to ad fraud susceptibility.

Avishai Shoushan, CEO of ClicksMob, said that fraud is one of the biggest challenges in the mobile advertising world, and if nothing is done, it will only continue to grow, undermining billions of dollars in valuable ad investments.

He said that mobile ad fraud is destructive to the entire ecosystem; including advertisers, publishers, performance platforms, ad networks, attribution, and more, not to mention the companies that rely on digital advertising to grow and sustain their businesses.

And one thing is clear — if no action is taken, these numbers will continue to rise, undermining billions of dollars in valuable ad investments, he said.

According to the fraud attempts detected by ClicksMob’s Fraud Fighter, iOS was 50 per cent more prone to fraudulent traffic than Android in 2016.

Android accounted for 39 per cent of the fraudulent traffic detected, with iOS susceptible to the other 61 per cent.

Payouts on iOS are higher than Android, and iOS’s higher susceptibility to ad fraud likely reflects the willingness of an advertiser to pay for a new iOS user.

The top five most targeted countries by fraudsters for iOS are Japan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Singapore and the United States. For Android, it was Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, United States and the United Kingdom.

Shoushan said that ad fraud is an epidemic costing advertisers an estimated $8.2 billion in wasted ad investments in 2016 alone, threatening the health of the advertising industry and the millions of companies globally that rely on digital advertising.

“It’s clear that where the users go, the criminals go, as the shift to mobile has also brought with it the attention of fraudsters seeking to cheat the industry and capitalise on fraudulent traffic,” he said.

Of the countries most targeted by ad fraud, Android-based fraud in Japan accounted for 12 per cent of the total detected fraudulent activity. Meanwhile, on iOS, fraudulent traffic attempts in Japan accounted for 11 per cent out of the total detected fraudulent activity.

Shoushan said that mobile app users in Japan are high value, and therefore are likely more targeted by fraudsters because the payout is high.

ClicksMob found that Friday, Saturday, and Sunday were the most targeted days for attempted fraudulent advertising, with Fridays drawing 18 per cent of total attempts. The data suggests that the top five verticals most targeted by ad fraud are: games, lifestyle, shopping, travel and local, and sports.

Of the top five most targeted verticals, he said that gaming claimed 39 per cent of the total fraud attempts; double that of the runner-up, lifestyle.

“With higher payouts because the user lifetime value is longer, gaming apps are a much more attractive target for fraudsters,” he said.

Ad fraud is not a problem facing just one company, he said and added it’s a problem facing everyone in the ecosystem. Fraud comes in many forms and the criminals behind ad fraud are constantly innovating and improving their fraudulent methods.

“By working together and participating in information sharing, anti-fraud coalitions, ad-fraud meetups and the like, we all stand a much higher chance of staying ahead of the fraudsters and developing effective anti-fraud solutions,” he said.

More from Technology

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Technology

Airlines fighting tech glitches every day

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system