HTC committed to smartphone industry

Chialin chang at the launch of HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play models in Dubai on Tuesday.

Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer HTC, which was once rated as the best designer phone in the Android space, is facing stiff competition from Apple and Samsung in the premium segment and from Chinese players in the entry-level.

And even some industry experts have even written HTC off due to the company struggling and not making money.

The company suffered a 35.77 per cent year-on-year fall in 2016 revenues despite introducing its flagship M10, virtual reality headset Vive and making Google’s Pixel phones.

The company last reported a rise in revenues in 2011, a year-on-year increase of 67.1 per cent.

“2016 was not as good as 2015 as of third quarter. We are not purely looking at the total revenue side but revenues from the premium models. With the launch of U models, we hope to get the momentum back,” Chialin Chang, president of smartphone and connected devices business at HTC, told Gulf News.

He said that HTC is committed to the industry and will be introducing more flagships than the usual one from this year onwards.

“We have streamlined our business and expect 2017 to be definitely better than last year,” he said.

HTC will be launching two models — HTC U Ultra and the HTC U Play — with machine learning or artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities next month.

Voice services allow users to make hands-free control of devices and can use commands to on/off smart bulbs, stream music, check the weather, order food, ask questions and do web searches by asking questions, control TVs, thermostats and other things.

Gartner predicts that, by 2019, 20 per cent of all user interactions with the smartphone will take place via virtual personal assistants (VPAs).

“The role of interactions will intensify through the growing popularity of VPAs among smartphone users and conversations made with smart machines,” said Annette Zimmermann, research director at Gartner, said.

Gartner expects that, by 2019, VPAs will have changed the way users interact with devices and become universally accepted as part of everyday life. Today, VPAs are fulfilling simple tasks such as setting the alarm or retrieving information from the web, but in the near future, these systems will be able to deliver more complex tasks such as completing a transaction based on the past, present and predicted context.

“In the future, we think that the phone will combine mobility, entertainment, information consumption and productivity. Smartphone combined with machine learning will be so important in future. We will continue to innovate,” Chang said.

In 2017 and beyond, he said the goal is to increase the sales of its high-end phones and not entry-level phones.

“Dubai is a retail-driven market and I have already cut down on entry-level devices in other operator-driven markets. I have already slashed entry-level models in 2016,” he said.

The Middle East and Africa region is a shining spot on HTC’s map.

Nikitas Glykas, president of HTC Middle East and Africa, said that the region recorded more than 30 per cent increase in sales to more than two million units. MEA is one of the fastest growing markets for HTC.

“We are expecting this year to be better than last year on revenue terms as we have officially entered Iranian market,” he said.

Chang said that HTC will be launching only six models this year compared to 12 last year and its focus will be on premium devices and not on entry-level devices.

The Taiwanese maker usually launches one flagship at Barcelona Mobile World Congress but Chang said that this year no major launches at the February event and the next flagship will come only after three to four months.

Regarding modular phones like Moto Z or LG’s G5, he said that HTC has been looking for a period of time but it is not clear about the time and market readiness to introduce.

He also said that HTC will not launch a smartwatch in the near term.

“My personal view is that we need to probably think about what will be the most used wearable, either independently or in combination with a smartphone.

“Sometimes people wear smartwatches and run and there are others who attach the phone to their arms and run. Right now, the smartwatch is getting a challenge in there and it is needs a thinking,” he said.

“I think mixed reality, combination of virtual reality and augmented reality, combined with a smartphone will be one of the future trend,” he said.