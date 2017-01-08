Google appoints new managing director for MENA
Dubai:
Google said on Sunday Lino Cattaruzzi has been appointed as the new managing director for the Middle East and North Africa.
Cattaruzzi comes with over 20 years of experience in the tech industry where he previously led the Google business in Mexico as country director and before that Argentina, Google said in an emailed statement. It added that Cattaruzzi will lead the efforts to enable local business partners scale growth online and engage with consumers in his new role, as well as help the wider digital ecosystem through scalable programmes and initiatives.