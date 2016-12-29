From Amazon Echo to Oculus Touch: the best tech of 2016

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

From Amazon Echo to Oculus Touch: the best tech of 2016

In a bad year for many things, technology actually had a good time — but what are the products and services really worth buying?

  • Dyson 360 Eye has a vision system that maps your home to go with a proper vacuum cleaning bar.Image Credit: Supplied
  • Customers try out Samsung’s Gear VR Oculus Virtual Reality headsets at a store in Cape Town.Image Credit: Bloomberg
Gulf News
 

LONDON: bad year for most things, but it was actually a pretty good year for technology, with plenty of new products and services released that were worth the digital ink used to describe them.

Wireless earbuds

Price: from £229

Bluetooth headphones are almost mainstream. From Beats and Bose to old school brands such as Sennheiser and Marshall, almost every manufacturer has a set. But 2016 was the year that truly wireless earbuds — no wires connecting them at all — became a thing.

Many tried and failed to produce wireless earbuds, but they weren’t capable of maintaining a stable connection between your ears because pushing the low-energy Bluetooth signal through your head when there’s any interference in the air is difficult.

Apple had to delay its AirPods, but at the end of 2016 Jabra’s Elite Sport and Bragi’s the Headphone proved it could be done. You’ll still have to pay early adopter prices, but they do what they say on the tin.

Oculus Touch controllers

Price: £189

2016 was the year of virtual reality. From HTC’s Vive to Google’s Daydream, there was a headset to suit almost any budget. But it was the release of Oculus’ Touch controllers that really made VR an experience worth having.

The revolutionary hand controllers did more than just track the motions of your hands and give you buttons to squeeze. They actually tracked the position of your fingers on the controllers — you can point, grab, squeeze, give the thumbs up and pull a trigger with ease. The natural import of your hands into the virtual world is simply brilliant, even if you still need a £1,000 PC to run it.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Price: £520

We’d had curved screened smartphones before, but the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge showed just why they were good. With a stunning 5.5in curved-edge screen, Samsung made a phablet in the body of a standard smartphone. It made a large-screen experience in a non-hand-stretching size with an excellent camera, waterproofing, expandable storage and all-day battery life to boot.

Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and Alexa

Price: £150/£50

Voice assistants have been around in the form of Apple’s Siri and Google’s voice search since 2011. But it was Amazon’s Echo speaker and Echo Dot that brought voice control into the home.

For answering questions, reading the news, playing music and being an everyday assistant with timers, alarms, alerts and even being a calculator when you’re elbow deep in a DIY project, Alexa can do it all and amazingly can hear you above the racket of daily life.

But it was Alexa’s smarthome integration that really made the internet of Things a reality, connecting and controlling disparate devices using voice commands. Want the lights on? Just ask. Maybe set the heating to a few degrees warmer? Yep. With the right equipment, it can even turn your TV over to the right channel and turn it all off when you head to bed.

Bose QC 35

Price: £280

Commuting sucks, but noise-cancelling headphones that block out the drone of your train, bus or aeroplane can make it a little more bearable. After years of avoiding wireless, Bose finally brought its world-leading noise-cancelling technology to Bluetooth headphones in the QC35s.

With an unrivalled ability to block out the world in a comfortable and sophisticated-looking frame, the QC35s are simply marvellous.

Dyson 360 Eye

Price: £800

Robot vacuums have been around for years, with many relying on simply bumping into things to make their way around your home. Dyson’s 360 Eye brought a vision system that maps out your home and added a proper vacuum cleaning bar to create one of the best around.

It costs a pretty penny, but it’ll get on with the chores cleaning your home more effectively than any other robot while you’re out living rather than home vacuuming.

Amazon Kindle Oasis

Price: £270

E-readers are a commodity item now, available for under £50 and able to carry millions of books. Amazon’s Kindle Oasis bucked the trend for the race to the bottom: an ultra premium e-book reader that costs as much as a tablet, but does just one thing exceptionally well.

With a real leather battery case that detaches to leave a svelte screen with buttons, which gets out of the way to let the book shine on the front-lit screen, the Oasis is the e-reader to top all e-readers. A luxury in the digital book era.

Samsung SmartThings Hub

Price: £100

The internet of Things is a mess of different smart devices that refuse to talk to each other. Samsung’s SmartThings Hub acts as the bridge between brands, connecting your Z-Wave, Zigbee and Wi-Fi devices into one big happy family.

Some devices are supported natively, but it is the large developer community working tirelessly to hack together ways to connect stubborn devices that really makes SmartThings. If you’re comfortable getting your hands a little dirty on the back end — with some pretty extensive instructions — then the Hub can join everything up and bring your house under control.

More from Technology

tags from this story

Samsung
follow this tag on MGNSamsung
Apple
follow this tag on MGNApple
Google
follow this tag on MGNGoogle

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

Samsung
follow this tag on MGN
Apple
follow this tag on MGN
Google
follow this tag on MGN
amazon

Also In Technology

Twitter CEO solicits product feedback

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan