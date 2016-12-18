DarkMatter signs MoU with Dubai Police to to provide Big Data platform
Dubai: DarkMatter, a UAE-based cyber security firm, has announced entering a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai Police to develop big data platforms.
The firm’s company, Pegasus, will be working with the Dubai Police in the management of analytical solution that generate critical insights in near real-time.
“We are looking forward to partnering with Dubai Police in creating a safer living environment,” said Faisal Al Bannai, DarkMatter founder.
DarkMatter has previously worked with the Dubai Police under the Dubai Future Accelerators initiative.