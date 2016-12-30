China’s Huawei vows to shake everything up in a tougher 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

China’s Huawei vows to shake everything up in a tougher 2017

China’s largest telecommunications equipment maker expects a 32% rise in revenue in 2016

Gulf News
 

Beijing: Huawei Technologies Co. pledged to overhaul its culture and rethink the way it conducts business, expecting global uncertainty to mount in 2017 after sales growth slowed.

China’s largest telecommunications equipment maker expects a 32 per cent rise in revenue to 520 billion yuan ($75 billion, Dh274.47 billion) in 2016, rotating chief executive officer Eric Xu said. That’s down from the 37 per cent growth it posted in 2015. The company now needs to retool its management approach to zero in on customers’ needs, while staunching costs and avoiding “blind optimism and rhetoric.”

Huawei, which debuted its first Android device in 2009 and is now the largest smartphone maker after Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., has made significant inroads into markets from the US to Europe. But Chinese rivals from Oppo to Vivo have taken the lead back home and its business of selling networking gear to wireless carriers is vulnerable to political swings. Huawei’s consumer business, which includes mainly smartphones, probably grew sales 42 per cent to 178 billion yuan in 2016, divisional CEO Richard Yu said in a separate memo.

“The year 2016 has seen a flock of black swans — both political and economic — sweep across the globe,” Xu said in a memo to staff that was posted on the company website. “In 2017, we will face even greater global political and economic uncertainties.”

Those include a rise in costs that outpaced revenue and gross margin growth in 2016. Xu outlined a laundry list of time- and money-wasting activities to root out, including “empty talks in offices that are far removed from actual business” and “fancy” internal promotional videos and slides. He wants more independent thinking and visits to key operations from base stations to stores.

More fundamentally, Xu — one of several executives that rotate in and out of the top position — urged a shift in attitude and mindset from merely responding to customers to actively evolving into a technology leader. He wants to build research and innovation centers around the world. And he warned of internal disruption as employees are trained and re-assigned to the field.

“Our human resource policy should help reduce entropy in our workforce,” he said.

Founded in 1987 by former army engineer Ren Zhengfei, Huawei is one of several Chinese companies trying to compete in the global technology market. It remains a global leader in carrier equipment, and its latest smartphones — the P9 and P9 Plus — have proven popular in higher-end markets. It posted a 37 per cent jump in overall 2015 revenue to 395 billion yuan, and shipped roughly 100 million smartphones globally.

Smartphone sales are expected to grow a single-digit percentage in 2016 for the first time, according to IT researcher Gartner. Huawei’s consumer mobile division, riding the strong reception for its marquee phones, far outpaced that: it probably expanded shipments by 29 per cent to 139 million units this year, Yu said.

The goal is to become one of two to three few surviving players after a global industry shake-out over the coming three to five years, the consumer division chief added. To get there, Huawei must continue to evolve into a true premium brand and adapt to a rapidly shifting market, rotating CEO Xu said.

“To cure an illness, you have to treat the root cause,” Xu said. “Past success is not a reliable indicator of the future, and a long list of accomplishments might end up nothing more than an epitaph.”

More from Technology

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Technology

AI, autonomous cars to steal spotlight at CES

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject