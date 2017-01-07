Mobile
Carrier launches smartphone-enabled thermostats

Cor is compatible with Amazon Echo, Apple HomeKit and other popular connected home systems

Gulf News
 

Las Vegas: Carrier has launched an line of thermostats compatible with Amazon Echo, Apple HomeKit and other popular connected home systems.

The new thermostats are compatible with Amazon Echo, Apple HomeKit and other popular connected home systems.

Matthew Pine, vice-president for marketing at Carrier residential, said that with the introduction of the Cor 5C and Cor 7C thermostats, Carrier will provide a wider range of Wi-Fi-enabled controls at a variety of price points, enabling more homeowners to reduce energy consumption with the convenience and comfort of remote control. Carrier introduced Cor thermostats two years ago.

Pine said that Carrier’s collaboration with Apple signals a very bright future for how homeowners interact with their home. It is a marriage between “smart devices and home comfort, convenience and security”.

Apple HomeKit technology allows users to control their home comfort system from anywhere using the new iOS 10 Home app or voice-controlled Siri on their iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch.

Users can set up HomeKit-enabled products to work together based on triggers, such as having the furnace or air conditioner activate to a certain temperature when a homeowner arrives home or automatically setting the system to a more efficient level when the occupants leave.

“We will continue to enhance these products to offer customers efficiency, convenience and flexibility in home comfort,” Pine said.

