BlackBerry signs cybersecurity deal with Giuliani

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

BlackBerry signs cybersecurity deal with Giuliani

Company is solidly viable after three years but not back in the black, CEO says

Image Credit: Naushad K. Cherrayil/Gulf News
John Chen, CEO of Blackberry and Rudy Giuliani, CEO of Giuliani Partners.
Gulf News
 

Las Vegas: BlackBerry has signed a cybersecurity deal with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s security management consulting firm.

Under the deal, Giuliani Partners will use the company’s BlackBerry Secure platform in its cybersecurity consulting services for government, individuals and business customers.

John Chen, CEO of BlackBerry, said that the partnership provides an opportunity for the company to offer its products and services to new customers and boost its software business.

“We have been in the security business for 16 years with corporations and countries on every continent. Many of our clients are seeking better software solutions in the last four years and I have a passion for this,” Giuliani said.

“If you look at the cybersecurity numbers, it is totally out of control. Cybercrime is the fastest growing of crime and cyber intrusion is growing at rates that are almost impossible to calculate.

“What we do is we analyse the problem and help them by giving them the solution. By teaming up with BlackBerry, we are on hands by far on analysing the problem for them. From the beginning, BlackBerry has got the best security software apart from the keyboard,” he said.

“John or I cannot offer 100 per cent solution to cyber intrusion like a polio vaccine but we may do what has been done to cancer, which is to reduce is dramatically or in some cases, cure it,” he added.

BlackBerry, which is seeing a 30 per cent year on year increase in its software business, is looking at further strengthening its business by quitting its smartphone hardware business.

BlackBerry has quit its smartphone hardware business and started outsourcing it to local players in each country to manufacture and distribute the devices and focus more on software side of the smartphone business.

“What I am doing right now is licensing the software technology and in some cases our brand to local partners. I don’t want to make phones anymore. Manufacturing a phone is capital intensive, lot of hard work and small margins,” he said.

More phones

BlackBerry is to announce partners in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka soon.

He said that consumers could see more BlackBerry phones in the market soon.

Chen said that QWERTY-keyboard Mercury, made by China’s TCL, will be the last smartphone designed by BlackBerry.

TCL showcased the new 4.5-inch Mercury phone at CES, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip coupled with a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage capacity. It houses 18MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

Chen said that revenues during the last 12 months have not been good but the gross margins have improved tremendously.

He said the company is solidly viable after three years and has a billion dollar of net cash in the bank which the company is looking to use it for mergers and acquisitions but it is not back in the black.

“There is a still a demand for BlackBerry phones in the government, health care and banking spaces,” he said.

At the event, Blackberry took the wraps off its latest generation of its in-car operating system, QNX SDP 7.0, which it claims takes security as well as reliability to another level.

BlackBerry’s QNX software is deployed in 60 million vehicles on the road today and by 40 automakers worldwide, including Audi, Bentley, BMW, Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, KIA, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Toyota.

More from Technology

tags from this story

Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh
Toyota
follow this tag on MGNToyota
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Honda
follow this tag on MGNHonda

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN
Toyota
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Technology

Now, eCommerce for the home-based seller

Business Gallery

Top tech products on show at CES 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car