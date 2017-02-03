Apple to begin making iPhones in India by April’s end

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Apple to begin making iPhones in India by April’s end

It signals a renewed focus on the country as growth begins to slow in China and other more mature markets

Gulf News
 

Bengaluru: Apple Inc will begin assembling iPhones in India by the end of April, a regional minister says, heightening its focus on the world’s fastest-growing major smartphone market as growth slows elsewhere.

The US company has tapped Taiwan’s Wistron Corp to put together its phones in the tech capital of Bengaluru in Karnataka, said Priyank Kharge, the state’s information technology minister. Apple executives met with him in January and confirmed the timeline, he said in an interview.

The start of iPhone assembly in India comes after months of speculation on Apple’s plan for the market, which is led by rival Samsung Electronics Co. It signals a renewed focus on the country, where it just scrapes into the top 10, as growth begins to slow in China and other more mature markets. The Cupertino, California-based company is said to have put forward a long list of demands in negotiations with India’s federal government, including a 15-year tax holiday to import components and equipment.

“Apple’s iPhones will be made in Bengaluru and all devices will be targeted at the domestic market,” said Kharge, IT minister for Karnataka, of which Bengaluru is the capital. Kharge said the state will help Apple if it decides to turn to other contract manufacturers in the region. “We did not discuss any other incentives,” he said.

Growing user base

Apple didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said on an earnings call this week that India is “the place to be.” He visited the country for the first time last May as he sought government approval for Apple to open its own stores — a step the company deems critical to growing the iPhone user base across the country. Over the long run however, Apple needs to meet requirements that single-brand retailers source 30 per cent of components from within India. Manufacturing locally will help with that.

Making iPhones locally could also score brownie points with the national government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants companies to make products in the country as part of his “Make in India” policy, aimed at reaping the benefits that come from manufacturing facilities and jobs.

The company shipped 2.5 million iPhones into the country in 2016. While that was its best year ever in terms of revenues and sales, it only ranked 10th among vendors in the December quarter according to Counterpoint Research. Apple accounts for less than 2 per cent of shipments in India, where an estimated 750 million smartphones will be sold by 2020.

Rising incomes

While Indian consumers currently buy mainly cheaper devices made by Samsung and Chinese brands such as Oppo, Apple believes rising incomes will make the premium-priced iPhone more attractive over time.

Apple doesn’t manufacture devices itself, but rather partners with contract manufacturers to handle the capital intensive demands of building factories and hiring staff. Its Indian phones will be assembled through a plant on Bengaluru’s outskirts operated by Wistron, a Taiwanese contract manufacturer, bypassing usual partners such as Hon Hai Precision Industry Ltd. Hon Hai, the main listed arm of Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, is said to be an option in future.

“In the longer term, it’s a great move,” Cook said on this week’s post-earnings call. “We are in discussions on a number of things, including retail stores, and fully intend to invest significantly in the country.”

More from Technology

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Technology

Apple to begin making iPhones in India

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa