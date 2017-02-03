Apple sells $10b of bonds in second debt deal since July

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Apple sells $10b of bonds in second debt deal since July

Investor demand allowed Apple to lower the price it was paying on the notes

Gulf News
 

New York: Apple Inc sold $10 billion of notes in its first trip to the bond market in six months, becoming the second cash-rich technology company to sell debt this week despite prospects of a US repatriation-tax holiday.

The iPhone-maker sold debt in nine parts. The longest portion was a $1 billion 4.25 per cent coupon 30-year bond, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Apple will use proceeds for general corporate purposes, which can include share buy-backs and capital spending. Microsoft Corp. sold $17 billion of bonds earlier in the week, capping the busiest month for US investment-grade corporate issuance ever.

Apple has become a bond market regular in recent years, selling debt at least annually since 2013. Though its debt load has grown, its $246 billion cash pile means the company can maintain credit ratings that are just one step below the top grade.

“They have great earnings, and then they issue debt,” said Tom Murphy, a money manager at Columbia Threadneedle. “They commit to having a net cash position, so it’s hard to get too worked up.”

Investor demand allowed Apple to lower the price it was paying on the notes across all maturities. The 30-year bond yields 1.15 percentage points more than Treasuries with similar maturities, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the deal is private. That’s down from initial discussions of around 1.4 percentage points. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co. managed the sale.

Overseas Holdings

Ninety-four per cent of Apple’s cash stockpile was held overseas at the end of last year, filings show. To bring back the money under current laws, the Cupertino, California-based company could have to pay a tax rate of 35 per cent, a tough sell when it can pay interest rates of less than 5 per cent on new bonds. It raisedabout $24 billion in 2016 for programs such as share buy-backs.

Analysts have said that optimism around a potential repatriation tax holiday following President Donald Trump’s election could cause some of the biggest cash hoarders to hold off on issuing new debt. But with Congress yet to introduce legislation, companies are once again turning to the bond market, where rates remain near historic lows.

Moody’s Investors Service rated the new Apple bonds Aa1, the second-highest rating. S&P Global Ratings gave the notes an equivalent AA+ grade.

More from Technology

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
apple

Also In Technology

Apple to begin making iPhones in India

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips