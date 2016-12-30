Apple said to seek lower taxes to start manufacturing in India

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Apple said to seek lower taxes to start manufacturing in India

Company wrote to industry ministry last month seeking lower import and manufacturing duties, source says

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Apple Inc. wants India to offer tax concessions on iPhones that the company plans to manufacture in the country, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The company wrote to the industry ministry last month seeking lower import and manufacturing duties, the person said, asking not to be identified citing rules on speaking to the media. The concessions should continue even after the government rolls out its goods and services tax which is expected to subsume all existing tariffs, the person said.

The Cupertino, California-based manufacturer of iPads and iPhones is keen to kick-start operations in the world’s fastest growing phone market as growth slows in countries such as China. Apple trails rivals selling cheaper handsets in the $2 trillion (Dh7.34 trillion) Indian economy and producing devices in the country could accelerate the roll out of its iconic retail stores to capture burgeoning demand in the world’s second-most populated nation.

Apple’s path toward a bigger slice of Indian sales hasn’t been smooth. Its application to open stores was rejected as it fell foul of local rules that typically require at least 30 per cent of components to be made locally before a foreign company can sell through their own outlets. Apple makes most of its products in China and doesn’t currently meet that criteria.

Apple’s spokesman in India, and Mattu J.P. Singh, a spokeswoman at India’s Commerce and Industry Ministry didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants companies to make products in the country as part of his ‘Make in India’ policy, aimed at reaping the benefits that come from manufacturing facilities and jobs. His administration doesn’t want technology companies to sell products and take advantage of its vast consumer base without making their own capital investments.

The company wants to start discussions with the tax department on future liability on its India earnings, the person said. It has also sought competitive advantages compared to other economies where they are already manufacturing.

While Foxconn Technology Group — Apple’s main manufacturing partner — has expressed plans to assemble phones in the country for brands like China’s Xiaomi Corp., most iPhones are put together in China. The Taiwanese company only began making its first smartphones in India in the middle of 2015.

More from Technology

tags from this story

Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
apple

Also In Technology

AI, autonomous cars to steal spotlight at CES

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events