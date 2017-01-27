Mobile
Alphabet earnings miss analyst estimates on new hardware costs

Fourth-quarter revenue, after payments for online traffic from distribution partners, was $21.22 billion

Gulf News
 

San Francisco: Alphabet Inc profit missed analysts’ estimates after the internet giant spent heavily to market a slate of new consumer hardware.

Fourth-quarter revenue, after payments for online traffic from distribution partners, was $21.22 billion, the company said in a statement Thursday. Profit before certain items was $9.36 a share. Analysts on average expected sales of $20.6 billion and profit per-share of $9.63, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Alphabet reported $3.1 billion in capital spending for the quarter, up 46 per cent from a year earlier. Some of those expenses supported Google’s new suite of devices, such as its Pixel smartphone, which went on sale during the holiday quarter. Google spent a considerable amount marketing the device, and analysts were concerned those costs would put pressure on profit margins. UBS analysts forecast marketing spending to climb by $491 million, from the third quarter. A year earlier, the increase was $466 million, they noted.

Alphabet shares fell about 3 per cent in extended trading, after falling 0.2 per cent to close at $856.98 in New York.

