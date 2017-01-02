When having more brands is not a crowd

In the exclusive world of brand loyalty programmes, companies work hard to keep their customers — and their wallets — secure under one roof. But as loyalty strategies continue to evolve, brand marketers need to rethink their customer engagement efforts based on brand loyalty.

There is a growing trend to adopt a common approach by becoming part of coalition loyalty programmes. Such tactics have had success internationally and rapidly moving into the mainstream, with brands starting to team up with like-minded companies from a wide range of industries to provide an array of incentives.

The value proposition of coalition loyalty programmes is its flexibility, not commonly practised in the brand loyalty world. Consumers who buy from one company receive rewards for those purchases and can redeem the earned points within the loyalty network. This freedom to monetise within a range of brands may intuitively be counter to the basic principle of loyalty where customers are traditionally rewarded only for money spent with one brand.

This shift in loyalty is now changing, thanks to the growing adoption of a more inclusive approach that recognises strength in numbers and value in diversification.

While partnering companies that complements one’s brand offerings to help broaden the reach of a loyalty platform is nothing new — think Pepsi and KFC collaborating on a beverage sales push, for example. Coalition loyalty goes beyond simply trying to accommodate a different set of needs of audiences.

Participants usually come from diverse industries that often have little customer overlap and include brands from many verticals. This kind of diversification solves a frequency problem for brands that don’t see their customers often. In addition, it solves a brand affinity problem for companies and products that are seen as transactional, or elicit little emotional attachment.

Take adidas, one of the strongest brands in the world. It may not experience any issues with loyalty, but it may have trouble with frequency of purchases.

Realistically, most customers only make a purchase once or twice a year due to cost and necessity. On the other hand, a brand like Organic Press Juice might have the same customer visit one of its shops dozens of times a year. If adidas and Organic Press Juice were part of a coalition, the frequency with which customers would earn rewards for their purchases at Organic Press Juice would result in driving them to Adidas sooner than they might have otherwise.

In return, Organic Press Juice would receive the associative bump by aligning with a leading global brand and encourage continued purchases to earn rewards to redeem at adidas. Additionally, an online component allows people to shop via the internet and continue earning.

While coalition programmes are revolutionary in how they frame loyalty as a whole, they follow the “points for purchases” model as a reward scheme. There are many more benefits for companies that extend beyond purchases alone.

Companies who join may find that in the increasingly digital world, there are more valued-added activities they can offer other than rewarding loyal consumers, such as:

· Increased social and online activity: Loyalty programme administrators can look into building up features which can incentivise users through relevant social media activities, web browsing, interaction with branded content, or providing options for product reviews and feedback. This could result in increased direct interaction with each brand.

· Tie incentives to data: Companies could take advantage of user information and their buying habits by tying incentives to geographically specific data or by personalising offers based on past purchases. This makes incentives more relevant, timely, and valuable to audiences, pushing coalitions to provide a truly multichannel, holistic experience that improves customers’ lives.

· Expand beyond points-for-purchases: By sticking strictly with the traditional points-for-purchase model, brands are losing huge engagement opportunities. Coalition programmes that integrate new “points-for-action” strategies are a step ahead. Participating brands should expand to the present-day multi-channel approach of reward systems where consumers are continuously engaged to maximise their effectiveness.

Consumers are moving at pace with the rapid evolution in digital technologies. Thus, it pays for companies looking to capitalise on the benefits of coalition loyalty programmes for value propositions when partnering with other brands to ensure a constant brand visibility.

The writer is CEO of Bebuzzd.