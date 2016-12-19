Splurging is no guarantee for ecommerce takeoff

The question is — are limitless funds the key to success in eCommerce? Are the players who start with a huge backing of funds the only ones who will succeed?

The answer is no. Limitless funding is great to have, but many people interpret this incorrectly. Not just in eCommerce, but in any field, if a product is good, investment will find it.

Some of the most successful companies in the world such as Google, Facebook or Amazon started with zero or no investment and then later picked up small or big portions as they performed.

The same applies to eCommerce. For example, in India the eCommerce market existed for years but started booming in 2007 when flipkart.com was launched. Some players like myntra, fashionandyou.com and yebhi.com had already started but everyone was small.

Flipkart differentiated itself with a wide catalogue, cash on delivery, two-day delivery, hassle-free exchange and became very popular. It was a never seen before value proposition, extremely well executed. The investors were also happy to put in more money in Flipkart instead of other upcoming ventures.

So the key is performance and not funding. Funding is the result of performance.

Another misinterpretation of a well-funded eCommerce business is discounting. Many feel that discounts are the single biggest driver for success and only funded start-ups can do it. This isn’t the case.

There are so many other factors that make a customer decide — delivery speed, assortment exclusivity, authenticity of product, return policy, security of payment, friendliness of staff, speed of website, personalisation, mobile app performance, consistency of stock, search accuracy, etc.

So, if you are in a new industry or a new player in the market, you sometimes need to give a discount to the first-time buyers for trial. And that is your big chance. If you have not been able to impress your new customer you have two choices: 1. lose the customer and lose a few hundred dirhams already spent in acquisition or 2. spend a few hundred more to acquire the same customer who is getting into the dangerous habit of shopping with you only for discounts.

Unfortunately, there are several well-funded companies who spend on marketing to acquire a customer and give them bad service and then again give them a discount to make them come back. In value terms it means few hundred dirhams lost per customer (which is huge on a scale of thousands of orders per day).

They lose money, their investors are unhappy and they can bring a negative image to the industry. Sooner or later these companies suffer in form of losing market share, losing investor confidence, getting acquired at cheap valuation, staff layoffs and so on.

Some even shut down after seeing years of glory. So, what is the actionable out of all this?

If you are in an e-commerce company with big funding support, you should not use that money to spend more and more on acquiring customers and gain market share and revenue through price discounts. You don’t want the customer who comes back again and again for only discounts.

In fact, you are creating a habit, which is hard to change. Spend the money building a great value proposition — branding, building technology, logistics, a strong team, sourcing and run it efficiently till you hit scale.

Wait for the scale. Your investors are likely to be impatient, but will be happier in the mid and long-term.

If you are in an eCommerce company without big funding, identify your niche to establish a cult in your small customer base. Do not expand into a new geography or business until you know you have the funds.

Rather prove yourself again and again in your niche and at the same time reach out to investors, create a larger fund and then replicate the same in new businesses and geographies.

Our Wadi.com story started in 2015 with a very small investment. At that time there were several big companies already operating in the region. Instead of extensively focusing on marketing, we focused on customer-centric campaigns like 100 per cent authentic money back guarantee, next-day shipping guarantee and best price money back guarantee.

It gained a good reputation in a few cities in Saudi Arabia and in months from the start Wadi was able to raise a round of $67 million (Dh246 million), which was also the biggest round of series A funding in the region.

Thinking about the future, right now GCC is one of the most interesting eCommerce markets globally. Its fast growing, customer per capita income is among the highest in the world; internet and mobile usage is significant; but eCommerce penetration is low while the demand for global products is high.

Many players are looking to enter or have already entered. It will be exciting to see how the underdogs with small access to funds challenge well-funded giants and how the market share position looks like in the next five years.

— The writer is Co-founder of Wadi.