Shares in UK clothing groups slump on price warning

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shares in UK clothing groups slump on price warning

Shares in Next slid 11 per cent on the news, dragging down stock values of clothing competitors Marks and Spencer and Associated British Foods

Gulf News
 

LONDON: British clothes retailer Next on Wednesday warned of a tougher trading year ahead as uncertainty caused by Brexit weakens the pound and pushes up the cost of raw materials.

Shares in Next slid 11 per cent on the news, dragging down stock values of clothing competitors Marks and Spencer and Associated British Foods, which also owns budget garment chain Primark.

In a trading update, Next said the weak pound would result in prices of its garments rising by up to five per cent in its financial year to January 2018.

“In the year ahead we face a number of inflationary pressures in our cost base,” Next said in a statement.

British annual inflation is at the highest level in more than two years as a slide in sterling to multi-year lows against the dollar and euro following the Brexit vote in June has lifted the cost of raw materials imported by Britain.

“We may see a further squeeze in general spending as inflation begins to erode real earnings growth,” Next added.

The group did, however, note that its overseas sales would be boosted this year by the currency’s weakness.

A weak pound makes British-made goods more price-competitive than those made by foreign rivals.

Following a weak Christmas trading period, Next said pre-tax profits would be slightly lower than expected for the year to January 2017.

They could tumble by as much as 14 per cent in the year to January 2018, but may fall by only two per cent, it said in further guidance Wednesday.

Next added that “in the light of the exceptional levels of uncertainty in the clothing sector and with little visibility of the approach the UK government will be taking to Brexit”, the company had decided to bring forward the announcement of dividend payments to shareholders through the use of surplus cash.

More from Retail

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Brexit
follow this tag on MGNBrexit

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsRetail

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Brexit
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Retail

Dubai Duty Free sales hit slump

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest