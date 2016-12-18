New aswaaq mart to open in Hatta
Dubai: Aswaaq, the UAE-based supermarket and community malls chain, has announced the launch of a new mart in Hatta.
The store, to be a part of Aswaaq’s new Marts concept chain, will provide a range of produce and daily essentials.
“Our aim is to develop retail concepts which truly serve each neighbourhood’s needs and, by doing so, become a heart of communities,” says Yousuf Sharaf, CEO of Aswaaq.
The brand is also developing a 60,000 square foot community mall, expected to be completed by late 2018.